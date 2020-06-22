Andrew Lloyd Webber Responds to Rumor That West End Production of PHANTOM Will Be Revamped
Andrew Lloyd Webber has responded to a rumor that when The Phantom of the Opera returns to the West End, it will not be the original production, but rather a revamped version.
The rumor was publicized on TheatreFan.co.uk, which stated that everyone involved with the West End production of Phantom has been let go, including the cast, crew, and orchestra. The rumored "all-new" production would reduce the size of the orchestra, and update the choreography.
However, according to a tweet from Webber, this does not seem to be a confirmed change.
"Please believe me. I'm doing everything in my power to ensure that when the Phantom returns it is the brilliant original," Webber assured fans.
"Please believe me. I'm doing everything in my power to ensure that when the Phantom returns it is the brilliant original - ALW" - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) June 22, 2020
