Caleb Teicher's SW!NG OUT to be Presented at The Joyce Theater

The Joyce Theater Foundation is continuing its decades-long legacy of commissioning and fostering the talents of the dance world's brightest stars with the east-coast premiere of SW!NG OUT. Directed by tap and swing dance phenom Caleb Teicher and their frequent collaborators, this joyous celebration of dance will play The Joyce Theater from October 5-17. Tickets, ranging in price from $10-$65, can be purchased at www.Joyce.org, or by calling JoyceCharge at 212-242-0800. Please note: ticket prices are subject to change. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 Eighth Avenue at West 19th Street.

For more information, please visit www.Joyce.org.

Celebrated dancer and choreographer Caleb Teicher brings this brand new production to The Joyce stage this fall for a two-week engagement that embodies the unadulterated joy of swing dance. More than a year after the production was poised to make its Joyce debut-sidelined due to the Covid-19 shutdown-the cast will Lindy Hop its way onto the famed stage with the east coast premiere of SW!NG OUT. Conceived and created by Teicher and their trusted collaborators EvitaArce, LaTasha Barnes, Nathan Bugh, Macy Sullivan, and Eyal Vilner, the evening promises a fresh performance each night, with a combination of their signature electrifying choreography and freewheeling improvisation from a cast of 12 all-star swing dancers. Accompanied by live music from the Eyal Vilner Big Band, each performance concludes with an onstage jam session, with Caleb and friends inviting the audience to join in the fun and SW!NG OUT.