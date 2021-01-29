Cailen Fu Looks Back On MEAN GIRLS Legacy On The BREAK A BAT Podcast
Fu served as the standby for both Regina George and Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls.
Cailen Fu of Mean Girls steps into The Batter's Box for Episode 68 of the BREAK A BAT Podcast! Following the unfortunate closing of the most 'fetch' show in Broadway history, host Al Malafronte goes into the clubhouse with one of the show's ultimate utility players to rehash its legacy.
Listen below!
Fu served as the standby for both Regina George and Gretchen Wieners and takes the audience through being called upon to play multiple positions at any given moment. To honor the many world-burning parallels that the baseball and Broadway community enjoys between Regina George and the New York Yankees' own diva, Aroldis Chapman, Malafronte brought back the show's 7th Inning Stretch, with a spontaneous round of Baseball meets Broadway trivia! Fu is the third hitter from the Mean Girls lineage to step into the Batter's Box within the past year, as BREAK A BAT has also released episodes with her fellow Plastics, Kate Rockwell and Jonalyn Saxer.
