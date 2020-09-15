CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND Cast Will Return on STARS IN THE HOUSE

The reunion episode will take place on Wednesday, September 16th at 8 PM ET.

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that they will celebrate the six-month anniversary of "Stars in the House" with the return of the cast of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," back by popular demand!

The reunion episode will take place on Wednesday, September 16th at 8 PM ET. Star and Creator Rachel Bloom will be joined by Skylar Astin, Kat Burns, Donna Lynne Champlin, Peter Gardner, David Hull, Erick Lopez, Vella Lovell, Michael McMillian, Clark Moore, Burl Moseley, Esther Povitsky, Vincent Rodriguez III, Gabrielle Ruiz, and maybe even some surprise guests!

For their return episode, the cast and creatives of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" are going to focus on fan questions! Fans tuning in will be able to ask the questions they've always wondered in real time, donate to The Actors Fund for a chance to have their names read by the stars on air, and help Seth and James celebrate the six-month anniversary of the show! And of course, like all episodes of "Stars in the House," there's a good chance there will be some LIVE music!

"Stars in the House" has raised almost $500,000 for The Actors Fund COVID-19 Emergency Assistance program since its launch on March 16. In honor of the six-month anniversary of the show, The Actors Fund and "Stars in the House" have an incredibly generous donor who will match all donations (up to $20,000) on Wednesday to help reach that $500,000 mark. While the show has always strived to deliver a fun and musical relief from these challenging times, the inspiration for its creation came from the need to help raise money for those in the industry whose livelihoods have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Actors Fund is there for anyone in the entertainment field to help pay enormous bills for things like catastrophic hospital care, or basics like rent and groceries. We know money is increasingly tight for everyone and we have been overwhelmed by the generosity of our viewers, even as unemployment remains high," said Wesley. Rudetsky added, "And PS: We are both so thankful to the artistic professionals who continue to say yes to appearing on the show even when they know we're going to force them to sing! A special shout-out to our viewers who have been there since episode one. We are making sure we have some amazing shows coming up!"

"When Broadway shut down on March 12, Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley immediately jumped into action and created Stars In The House," said Joseph Benincasa, President & CEO of The Actors Fund. "Their drive to keep the performing arts community connected these past six months, while also raising nearly half a million dollars for The Actors Fund, is what makes our industry so wonderful. And thanks to the generosity of thousands of Stars In The House viewers and special guests--including our Chairman, Brian Stokes Mitchell--The Actors Fund has been able to provide crucial, live-saving assistance to more than 13,000 entertainment professionals in need. We're incredibly grateful."

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" joins the incredible lineup of casts that Seth and James have brought back together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, including "Night at the Museum," "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Glee," "30 Rock,""Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Difficult People," "Taxi," "Fame," and "Star Trek: Voyager;" plus iconic Broadway favorites "Spring Awakening," "Rent," "A Chorus Line," "Mamma Mia," "Les Misérables," "Urinetown," "Fun Home," "The Prom," and "The Full Monty." Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, and Billy Porter are just some of the luminaries who have visited "Stars In The House" since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Eric McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!

