COURTESY, PROFESSIONALISM, RESPECT By Ty-Quan Payne To Be Presented At The New York Theater Festival

Love Payne Productions and Mass Transit Street Theater will present: Courtesy, Professionalism, Respect by Ty-Quan Payne.

Based on true events in NYC in 2019, CPR tells the story of a clash between police and school staff members that led to crucial power shifts within the school, the local precinct, and the community at large. CPR addresses the question, "What is possible when people come together, face collective trauma, and speak truth to power?" The answers are both heartbreaking and inspiring.

Starring Oreine Robinson, Jymil Littles, Kat Quinones, Lynn Fischer, Monica Park, Kat Quinones, Ted Hannan, Emerson Buchholz, and Kevin Glasford.

Performance Details:

All show take place at the Teatro LATEA 107 Suffolk St, New York, NY 10002m

Ticket info: https://innovationtickets.com/product/cpr/

General seating $25

VIP seating $45

At door $30

Show times: Tuesday June 21 @ 6 pm, Friday June 24 @ 4 pm, Saturday June 25 @ 9 pm.