CONTRASHOCK! Brings Two Days of Dance to NYC

On Friday, September 20th and Saturday, September 21st, Country Dance*New York (CD*NY) and Brooklyn Contra will present Contrashock!, two days of contra dancing and live, high energy music with two of the most in-demand contra dance bands, Organic Family Band and DownEast (Ed Howe, Emerald Rae, Casey Murray, and Stuart Kenney), and two popular callers, Will Mentor and making her East Coast debut, Lindsey Dono.

All are welcome. No previous experience in dancing is required, and no partner is necessary. Callers teach the patterns of each dance, making contra dancing fun and easy for all.

Dance schedule and location information:

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 with Organic Family Band and caller Lindsey Miller Dono

7:30 - 8 pm - Contra Dance Lesson for New Dancers

8 -11 pm - Contra Dance for All

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 with Organic Family Band and DownEast with callers Will Mentor and Lindsey Miller Dono

2:00 - 5:30 pm - Challenging Contras for Advanced Dancers

5:30 - 7:30 pm - Brown Bag Dinner

7:00 - 7:30pm - Contra Dance Lesson for New Dancers

7:30 - 11 pm - Contra Dance for All

Tickets are $20 per dance or $55 for all dances in the weekend pass. Tickets and passes are available online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4318810 and at the door. CDNY members who attend the full day Saturday will get a $5 discount at the door

Location for all dances on both Friday and Saturday: PS 56, 170 Gates Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Further Contrashock information is online at http://contrashock.org/





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You