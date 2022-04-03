COME FROM AWAY's Emily Walton Releases Surprise Comedy Album

Emily Walton, the actress who currently stars as "Janice & Others" in the Broadway production of Come From Away has released a surprise recording of her recent cabaret show at famed cabaret location, The Green Room 42. Her show, I Really Hope You All Think This is Funny, featured original music. The night marked her solo debut at the location.

The performer announced the release yesterday, Saturday, April 1st, in an Instagram post, stating, "So I decided to release my show from February as a *live comedy album.* It's a pretty fun listen, if I do say so myself. Available now on all streaming platforms! Link in bio!"

BroadwayWorld contributor Stephen Mosher saw the show, writing, "Performing seventy minutes of her original compositions, the merrily madcap young artist ran about the stage, playing instruments, singing songs, cutting up with her on-stage comrades, and, generally, having the time of her life in what often felt like a wild stream-of-consciousness house concert. It was like taking the voice of a Disney Princess and putting it into a manic comedic actor most easily described as Andrea Martin during her Second City era."

Mosher continues, "It is a combination that is both irresistible and purposeful because many of Ms. Walton's songs make statements of social consciousness that make you feel like you are at a political rally, and on the right side of the argument, too. Just, actually, being in a room with Emily Walton makes you feel like you're on the right side, the right track, or just in the right place."

Emily Walton was raised in the Bronx and has performed on Broadway, off-Broadway, regionally, and in film and television. In addition to being an actor, Emily has also worn many tiny hats, written sketches, and performed her own music in and around NYC.

Stream her album here and purchase her CD on Amazon Music here. Follow Emily Walton on Instagram here, and visit her website here.

Check out Walton's performance of Bo Burnham's "That Funny Feeling" from her live show at The Green Room 42 below!