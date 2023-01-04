COME FROM AWAY, MEMPHIS, And More To Be Staged In Korea In 2023

The Tony Award-winning musicals, "Memphis" and "Come From Away", are headed to Korea in autumn 2023, courtesy of the production company Shownote.

According to artwork for the productions, "Memphis" will hit the stage in July, with Come From Away following in November.

The two musicals are part of an eight-show season that includes a screen adaption of novel "Demian" by Hermann Hesse, "The Tale April", the musical "Gutenberg" a stage adaptation of "Shakespeare in Love" and more.

A "Best Musical" winner all around the world, Come From Away began performances on Broadway on February 18, 2017, and officially opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017, earning 7 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical and winning the Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical (Christopher Ashley). The original musical recouped its $12 million capitalization in less than 8 months on Broadway.

The Critics' Choice Award-nominated live filmed version of Come From Away, captured from the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre stage during the shutdown, is streaming globally on Apple TV+.

Critically acclaimed MEMPHIS won four 2010 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Original Score (David Bryan and Joe DiPietro), Best Book (Joe DiPietro), and Best Orchestrations (David Bryan and Daryl Waters). MEMPHIS won four Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Performance by an Actress (Montego Glover), Outstanding Music (David Bryan) and Outstanding Orchestration (David Bryan and Daryl Waters). MEMPHIS has also won four Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding Musical, Outstanding Score (David Bryan & Joe DiPietro), Outstanding Actress (Montego Glover) and Outstanding Choreography (Sergio Trujillo).

MEMPHIS takes place in the smoky halls and underground clubs of the segregated 50's, where a young white DJ named Huey Calhoun fell in love with everything he shouldn't: rock and roll and an electrifying black singer. MEMPHIS is an original story about the cultural revolution that erupted when his vision met her voice, and the music changed forever.