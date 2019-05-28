COME FROM AWAY Launches Digital Lottery

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

The Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away will launch a digital lottery today, Tuesday, May 28 at 12:01AM EST, making a limited number of $49 tickets available at www.ComeFromAwayLottery.com.

The Come From Away digital lottery will be available for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday performances. It will open on the day of the performance from 12:00am - 2:00pm for evening performances and 12:00am - 9:00am for matinee performances. Winners will be notified by email shortly after each drawing and have two hours to claim and pay for tickets online or over the phone. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes prior to show time at the Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street). Photo ID is required for pickup, seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. One entry per person, maximum two tickets per entry.

In addition to the digital lottery, a limited number of $38 general rush tickets (including a $2 facility fee) will be available at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre box office when it opens for that day's performance(s). Limited to two tickets per person, tickets are subject to availability. Cash and major credit cards are accepted.

COME FROM AWAY is now in its third smash hit year on Broadway! Come From Away began performances on February 18, 2017 and officially opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017 at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street), where the show continues to play to standing-room-only audiences.

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy & two-time Tony Award nominees winners Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner & Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy





