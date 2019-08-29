COME FROM AWAY Creators, Ellen DeGeneres Will Develop HOW TO GET RUN OVER BY A TRUCK

Variety reports that the Tony-winning team behind "Come From Away" will develop a new CW drama with comedian and talk show host Ellen Degeneres: "How to Get Run Over by a Truck," based on a memoir by Katie McKenna.

At age 24, McKenna was run over by an eighteen-wheeler. She survived against all odds when she was taken to the best trauma hospital in New York - the prison hospital at Rikers Island. With security guards at every door and prisoners chained to their beds, it's the last place you'd want to recover, but with the help of her family, irrepressible wit and vivid fantasy life, Katie learns to fight back when life literally crushes her.

"Come From Away"'s Irene Sankoff and David Hein are writing and executive producing the new series. DeGeneres will also executive produce, under her overall deal with Warner Bros. Television.

"Come From Away" was nominated for seven TONY AWARDS in 2017, winning one for Best Direction. It is based on the true story of what transpired when 38 planes were ordered to land unexpectedly in the small town of Gander in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, as part of Operation Yellow Ribbon on September 11th, 2001. The original Broadway production starred Jenn Colella, Chad Kimball, and Rodney Hicks.

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles