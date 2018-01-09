COME FROM AWAY Cast and Creatives Announced for BroadwayCon Panel

The full lineup of the Come From Away Show Spotlight at BroadwayCon has been announced. Moderated by Mo Rocca, this Come From Away panel will feature Irene Sankoff (Book, Music, Lyrics), David Hein (Book, Music, Lyrics), Kelly Devine (Musical Staging), Christopher Ashley (Director), Ian Eisendrath (Music Coordinator & Arranger), Petrina Bromley (Bonnie & others), Geno Carr (Oz & others), Jenn Colella (Beverley & others), Alex Finke (Janice & others), De'lon Grant (Bob & others), Joel Hatch (Claude & others), Chad Kimball (Kevin T & others), Caesar Samayoa (Kevin J & others), Q. Smith (Hannah & others), Astrid Van Wieren (Beulah & others), Sharon Wheatley (Diane & others) in conversation on the journey from Gander to Broadway.

BroadwayCon has also announced additional schedule updates, including:

Playing Non-Fiction: The True Story Behind Come From Away

Sunday at 11 AM

What's it like to have someone portray you on a Broadway stage? What's it like to be an actor portraying a real person you know? In Come From Away, Tony nominee Chad Kimball plays Kevin T, singing "Make me a Channel of Your Peace" during the show. That song was running through Kevin Tuerff's mind in the days after 9/11, inspiring his new book, "Channel of Peace: Stranded in Gander on 9/11," the only first-person memoir about the September 11, 2001 refugees in Gander, Newfoundland. These "two Kevins" will interview each other and take questions about their experiences and their unique relationship.

From Stage to Screen: Going Behind the Curtain of a Broadway Production

Friday at 2 PM

Step behind the curtain of a Broadway production and see all that goes into turning live theatre into a full digital experience.

Fan Tan Fantastic: Asian American Representation

Saturday at 10 AM

We'll be taking a look at the strides and setbacks of being Asian and On Broadway from the Asians OF Broadway - Ali Ewoldt, Raymond J. Lee, Shoba Narayan, and Telly Leung have all agreed to some and spill the Jasmine Tea and we cannot wait. Hosted by Erin Quill, author of the "Fairy Princess Diaries." Let's get loud!

Broadwaysted Live Show

Saturday at 3 PM

A Special Guest joins Broadwaysted hosts Bryan, Kevin, & Kimberly for the "Happiest Hour on Broadway" with a live recording of their popular show featuring their unique brand of games, gab, and giggles!

Stage Door Stories with Broadwaysted & Friends

Sunday at 11 AM

Join the popular podcast Broadwaysted as they talk with some of Broadway's favorites about the fantastic and hilarious interactions between performers and fans at the infamous Stage Door, and walk away with some tips to have the best Stage Door Experience.

Theatre Critiquing: A Woman's Touch

Sunday at 12 PM

"Theatre Critiquing: A Woman's Touch" explores the voice of the female theatre critic. When the mainstream press quotes theatre critics they tend to quote White males, but female critics have an important voice. Find out how they became theatre critics, why they do ii, what is their creative process. Hear what they look for in a production and why they have people who connect with their reviews. Find out also what happens when a negative review is called for. Women have a sensitivity to the world which also comes out in their reviews and captivates their readers, who then take their opinions and support the plays they feature.

After Anatevka

Sunday at 1 PM

International performer and debut novelist Alexandra Silber will be interviewed by Playbill's Ruthie Fierberg, discussing Alexandra's very personal history with Fiddler on the Roof, her roles as Hodel and Tzeitel in London's West End and on Broadway, respectively, and discuss her creative process and many journeys that lead her to the writing of After Anatevka.

Spectacular! When the Golden Age of Broadway Met the Golden Age of Television

Sunday at 3 PM

This presentation will explore the symbiotic relationship between Broadway and Television that flourished in the mid-1950s, when it was not unusual for a "Spectacular" (what we today would call a TV "Special") to draw an audience of 70 million viewers for a single telecast! The program will include historic video clips of legendary Broadway performers, a "bloopers" reel (it was live TV, after all!), and a special gift for all session attendees.

Previously announced BroadwayCon Special Guests include Co-Creator Anthony Rapp, as well as Christy Altomare, Alessandra Baldacchino, Nicholas Barasch, Laura Benanti, William Berloni, Griffin Birney, Heidi Blickenstaff, Stephanie J. Block, Sierra Boggess, Alex Brightman, Andrea Burns, Liz Callaway, Ben Cameron, Carolee Carmello, Donna Lynne Champlin, Adam Chanler-Berat, Andrew Chappelle, Jenn Colella, Lilli Cooper, Veanne Cox, Janet Dacal, Ariana DeBose, Ben Fankhauser, Noah Galvin, Drew Gasparini, Gideon Glick, Molly Hager, Lennon Nate Hammond, Ann Harada, Rodney Hicks, Greg Hildreth, Patrick Hinds, Noah Hinsdale, Emma Hunton, Georgi James, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Maggie Keenan-Bolger, Chad Kimball, Derek Klena, Michael John LaChiusa, Raymond J. Lee, Steven Levenson, Kristen Anderson Lopez, Robert Lopez, Sydney Lucas, Rick Lyon, Lesli Margherita, Chris McCarrell, Ruthie Ann Miles, Zell Steele Morrow, Donna Murphy, Laura Osnes, Bryce Pinkham, Gabriella Pizzolo, Anthony Rosenthal, Pierson Salvador, Kyle Scatliffe, Alexandra Silber, Leigh Silverman, James Snyder, Oscar Williams, and Doug Wright. Additional Special Guests will be announced at a later date.

About BroadwayCon

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 26-28, 2018, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2018 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Ceremony, nighttime concerts, and dance parties. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management. The BroadwayCon Artistic Director of Headline Programming is David Alpert.

