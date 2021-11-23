CLYDE'S Opens On Broadway At Second Stage's Hayes Theater Tonight

Second Stage Theater's production of Lynn Nottage's new play CLYDE'S opens tonight, Tuesday November 23, 2021, at Second Stage's Broadway home, the Hayes Theater (240 W 44th Street at 8th Avenue).

The production features three-time Emmy Award-winner Uzo Aduba (In Treatment, Orange is the New Black), two-time Emmy Award-winner Ron Cephas Jones (This is Us, Truth Be Told, Between Riverside and Crazy), Edmund Donovan (Greater Clements), Reza Salazar (Sweat), and Kara Young (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven). Directed by Kate Whoriskey, CLYDE'S began previews on November 3, 2021.

In CLYDE'S, a stirring and funny new play from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and her frequent collaborator, director Kate Whoriskey (Ruined, Sweat), a truck stop sandwich shop offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at redemption. Even as the shop's callous owner, Clyde (played by Aduba), tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream by their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich. You'll want a seat at the table for this humorous, moving, and urgent play. It's an example of Nottage's "genius for bringing politically charged themes to life by embodying them in ordinary characters living ordinary lives" (The Wall Street Journal).

The full creative team for CLYDE'S includes scenic design by Takeshi Kata, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Christopher Akerlind, sound design by Justin Ellington, original compositions by Justin Hicks and casting by The Telsey Office.

CLYDE'S is being presented in collaboration with Be Forward Productions and One Community. The production is supported by the Art for Justice Fund, a sponsored project of Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors, and by Terry and Bob Lindsay, with additional support provided by American Express. World Premiere by the Guthrie Theater. Originally commissioned by Joe Dowling and produced by Joseph Haj, Artistic Directors.

Single tickets for CLYDE'S are on sale at 2ST.com or by calling 212-541-4516.

$30 tickets are available to people aged 30 and under with valid ID.

In the spirit of welcoming new audiences, a new subscription package, Flip the Script, is available to those ages 30 and under. All five productions at Second Stage this season, three Broadway and two Off-Broadway, can be purchased for $140. See 2st.com for details.

For the health and safety of our audience, employees, cast and crew please be advised of the following protocols: to be permitted to enter any Second Stage Theater venue (The Tony Kiser Theater, The Hayes Theater, The McGinn/Cazele Theater), guests will need to be fully vaccinated (as defined below) with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine. Evidence of the vaccination will be required at the time of entry along with a valid ticket for the current production. Other health & safety requirements may be required in addition to the vaccine. See further details on our health & safety protocols page: https://2st.com/visit/safety-updates. "Fully vaccinated" means on the day of the performance date as shown on the valid ticket, a guest is at least 14 days after their second dose of an FDA or WHO approved two dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after their single dose of an FDA or WHO approved single dose COVID-19 Vaccine.

Guests may display proof on a smartphone or present a physical copy. New York State residents, or anyone who received a COVID-19 vaccine in New York State, may present proof through the use of the Excelsior Pass (for more details, visit: https://epass.ny.gov) or any other CDC-approved digital app. The only exceptions are guests under the age of 12, who must be accompanied by an adult that meets the above vaccination requirements or guests who need reasonable accommodations due to a medical exception or a sincerely held religious belief. For guests who are not able to be vaccinated for one of the reasons listed above, they must provide proof one of the following instead of evidence of vaccination: a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance start time, or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time. In addition to proof of vaccination, all guests 18 years or older must also present a government-issued photo ID such as a driver's license or passport. Guests younger than 18 may use a government-issued photo ID or school photo ID. Guests under 12 must be accompanied by an adult who meets the above requirements. Entry will be denied for guests who do not provide the documentation as required above. Masks are required for all guests, regardless of vaccination status. Masks must be worn at all times while visiting the venue except when eating or drinking in designated areas. All masks must completely cover the nose and mouth and comply with the CDC guidelines for acceptable face coverings: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/about-face