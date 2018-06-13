CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL, Edie Falco, Alan Cumming and More Make Up New Group's 2018-2019 Season

The New Group has announced four world premiere productions for its upcoming 2018-2019 Season. The company's new season begins in Fall 2018 with Sharr White's The True, directed by Scott Elliott, with Edie Falco, Michael McKean and Peter Scolari. The company's season continues in Fall 2018 with Clueless, The Musical, by Amy Heckerling, with choreography by Kelly Devine, directed by Kristin Hanggi; followed in Winter 2019 by Jeremy O. Harris' "Daddy," a co-production with Vineyard Theatre, directed by Danya Taymor, featuring Alan Cumming; and in Spring 2019, Jesse Eisenberg's Yea, Sister!, directed by Scott Elliott.

Productions in The New Group's 2018-2019 Season take place at The Pershing Square Signature Center, 480 West 42nd Street.

Subscriptions and memberships for The New Group's 2018-2019 season are available now. For subscription purchases and season info, please visit www.TheNewGroup.org. Subscriptions can also be purchased by calling Ticket Central at (212) 279-4200, or in person at 416 West 42nd Street (12-8pmdaily).

Fall 2018:

The True by Sharr White. Directed by Scott Elliott. Featuring Edie Falco, Michael McKean, Peter Scolari; additional casting to be announced. World premiere production begins September 2018 in The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre (480 West 42nd Street).

Edie Falco stars as Dorothea "Polly" Noonan, the blunt, profane, decades-long defender of Albany's Democratic Party machine in Sharr White's fiery return to The New Group. When it comes to Polly, politics is only personal, especially now that her hero, "mayor for life" Erastus Corning II (Michael McKean), is battling for party control while at the same time fighting the fiercest primary challenge of his life. The True is an intimate portrait of the bounds of love, loyalty, and female power in the male-dominated world of 1977 patronage politics. Scott Elliott directs this world premiere production featuring Edie Falco, Michael McKean and Peter Scolari, with additional casting to be announced.

In 2014, The New Group presented the New York premiere of Sharr White's play Annapurna, with Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman, directed by Bart DeLorenzo.

Fall 2018:

Clueless, The Musical by Amy Heckerling. Choreography by Kelly Devine. Directed by Kristin Hanggi. Casting to be announced. World premiere production begins November 2018 in The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre (480 West 42nd Street).

Amy Heckerling takes us back to 90s Beverly Hills with this musical version of her beloved film Clueless, a modern spin on Jane Austen's Emma. With her singular voice, she gives us a score that reimagines 90s hits into ingenious parodies and yearning monologues for her lovesick characters. Director Kristin Hanggi (Rock of Ages) and choreographer Kelly Devine (Come from Away) drive this fresh take on the story of Cher, a girl so psychotically optimistic she can't see that her bungling attempts at playing Cupid disguise her own fashion-plated isolation.

Relive the iconic film below!

Winter 2019:

"Daddy" by Jeremy O. Harris. Directed by Danya Taymor. Featuring Alan Cumming; additional casting to be announced. World premiere production from The New Group and Vineyard Theatre begins February 2019 in The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre (480 West 42nd Street).

In Jeremy O. Harris' searing new play "Daddy," set in the LA hills, Franklin, a young black artist, finds himself seduced by Andre (Alan Cumming), a wealthy 'daddy' - that is, patron. What is it Franklin finds alluring about this man twice his age? His Midcentury mansion? His Basquiats? The way he looks in a speedo? His enormous... pool? Though a tad surreal, their erotic link deepens from a naughty fetish to an irresistible bond. But when Franklin's Christian mother decides that her son is in peril, she enters into a deeply moving battle of wills with Andre over the soul of their baby boy. Danya Taymor directs this wildly theatrical and dangerous story where all forms of love collide, in a world premiere co-production from The New Group and Vineyard Theatre.

Vineyard Theatre Artistic Directors Douglas Aibel and Sarah Stern share, "We are thrilled to partner with our longtime friends at The New Group on the world premiere of Jeremy O. Harris' wildly entertaining, smart and surreal new play, "Daddy." It has been 15 years since The Vineyard and The New Group co-produced Avenue Q, and we are excited to once again collaborate on a new work that pushes theatrical boundaries. Jeremy is a fearless new voice in the theater, and with "Daddy" he has created a stunning portrait of a young man navigating the complexities of connection, identity and imagination."

Scott Elliott, Artistic Director of The New Group adds, "We are thrilled to be partnering with The Vineyard in premiering this blistering new play by this incredible playwright. Jeremy's work is very ambitious and it's always fun to tackle these sorts of things with wonderful, old friends. It's hard to believe that this is the first show we've collaborated on since Avenue Q but, like that show, this groundbreaking work appeals to both of our daring sides - so it's perfect."

"Daddy" was developed through The New Group/No Limits program with the generous support of a Building Demand for the Arts Implementation grant from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation.

Spring 2019:

Yea, Sister! by Jesse Eisenberg. Directed by Scott Elliott. Casting to be announced. World premiere production begins previews April 2019 in The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre (480 West 42nd Street).

Lorraine is a saint of the suburbs. On top of trying to save her dying mother, miserable husband and estranged daughter, she's starring as Bloody Mary in the Jewish Community Center production of South Pacific. When her mother's home aide, Serbian immigrant Ljuba, asks for help finding a husband, Lorraine takes on her most challenging role to date: matchmaker. In Jesse Eisenberg's hysterical and devastating play, Yea, Sister!, he reveals the absurd lengths people go to save themselves in the name of saving others. Scott Elliott helms this world premiere for The New Group.

This production reunites Jesse Eisenberg with The New Group, where previously he appeared in the world premiere production of his play The Spoils, directed by Scott Elliott. Following an acclaimed Off-Broadway engagement, in 2016 The Spoils enjoyed a hit production in the West End, at London's Trafalgar Studios, helmed by Scott Elliott and presented by Lisa Matlin and Adam Speers for Ambassador Theatre Group.

The New Group (Scott Elliott, Artistic Director; Adam Bernstein, Executive Director) is an award-winning, artist-driven company with a commitment to developing and producing powerful, contemporary theater. The company maintains an ensemble approach to its work and an articulated style of emotional immediacy in its productions, while seeking a theater that is adventurous, stimulating and most importantly "now," a true forum for the present culture.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You