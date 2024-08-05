CIRCLE LINE'S Hip Hop Dance Cruise Returns 8/7

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Editor's Note: If you're looking for something fun to do this week, check out Circle Line's "Hip Hop Divas: A Women in Hip Hop Inspired Dance Cruise" that will promise great views of the city while you enjoy the dance party! And you can feel good about being there as 50% of all ticket sales will be donated to The Hip Hop Museum.

New York City's iconic sightseeing boat tour, Circle Line, is proud to announce Hip Hop Divas: A Women in Hip Hop Inspired Dance Cruise taking place on Wednesday, August 7th at 7:30 PM as part of Circle Line's Summer Dance Series. Following the success of last year's Hip Hop dance cruise, Circle Line is once again hosting the ultimate summer party, celebrating the incredible legacy of women in Hip Hop. The event will showcase music from trailblazing artists like Roxanne Shante, Queen Latifah, Eve, Megan Thee Stallion, and many more.

Guests can look forward to a special appearance by DJ Spinderella, the acclaimed American DJ, rapper, and producer best known as a member of Salt-N-Pepa. She will once again spin hits on Circle Line, turning the Hip Hop cruise into the ultimate dance party with music from these legendary figures. The 2.5-hour cruise will also feature a dance routine taught by Byron Freeman from B. Free Dance, setting the stage for a supa fly night of fun and music.

Circle Line is proud to partner with The Hip Hop Museum, an institution dedicated to preserving and celebrating Hip Hop music, dance, art, and culture, and commemorating the genre that has made the Bronx famous worldwide. In honor of Circle Line’s commitment to the Hip Hop legacy, 50% of all ticket sales revenues will be donated to the museum, supporting its incredible contributions to the community.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with The Hip Hop Museum," said Craig Kanarick, CEO of New York Cruise Lines. "From celebrating 50 years of Hip Hop last year to now witnessing the next generation of Hip Hop, Circle Line is honored to support an organization that serves as the leading curator of all things Hip Hop. We received such positive feedback from guests last year, and we are excited to bring back the Hip Hop dance cruise with DJ Spinderella for another unforgettable night."

As a long-standing New York institution, Circle Line’s collaboration with the Hip Hop Museum demonstrates the power of partnership in creating meaningful and memorable events. Together, they aim to curate unforgettable experiences that celebrate the rich heritage of Hip Hop and its profound impact on New York City's cultural tapestry.

To purchase tickets to the Women in Hip Hop Dance Cruise, click here.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Circle Line