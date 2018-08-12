CHICAGO National Tour Will Bring All That Jazz to Houston, Tampa, Detroit, and Many More Cities

Click Here for More Articles on CHICAGO

Chicago is continuing its North American tour with a slew of new dates announced across the country!

The longest running American musical in Broadway history is hitting Houston, Tampa, Detroit, and many more cities.

Check out the list below to see when the smash hit is coming to your city...and all that jazz!

KANSAS CITY, MO

Starlight Theatre

9/14/18 - 9/16/18

TAMPA, FL

Straz Center for the Performing Arts

9/18/18 - 9/23/18

THE VILLAGES, FL

Sharon Morse PAC

9/24/18 - 9/26/18

BOWLING GREEN, KY

Southern Kentucky PAC

10/8/18

BLOOMINGTON, IN

Indiana University Auditorium

10/10/18 - 10/11/18

TOLEDO, OH

Valentine Theater

10/12/18 - 10/13/18

DETROIT, MI

Fisher Theatre

10/16/18 - 10/21/18

OWENSBORO, KY

RiverPark Center

10/30/18

ROCKFORD, IL

Coronado Theatre

11/2/18

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Paramount Theatre

11/3/18

BAKERSFIELD, CA

Bakersfield Convention Center

11/13/18

SAN JOSE, CA

San Jose Center for the Performing Arts

11/16/18 - 11/18/18

CLEVELAND, OH

Connor Palace

11/27/18 - 12/2/18

DALLAS, TX

Winspear Opera House

12/18/18 - 12/23/18

ELMIRA, NY

Clemens Centre

1/24/19 - 1/25/19

BINGHAMTON, NY

Forum Theater

1/26/19 - 1/27/19

DAYTON, OH

Schuster Center

2/1/19 - 2/2/19

ROCHESTER, NY

Auditorium Theater

2/5/19 - 2/10/19

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ

State Theater

2/15/19 - 2/17/19

ROANOKE, VA

Civic Center

3/19/19

MACON, GA

Grand Opera House

3/21/19 - 3/22/19

COLUMBIA, SC

Koger Center

3/23/19

OXFORD, AL

Oxford PAC

3/24/19

PHOENIX, AZ

Orpheum Theatre

4/11/19 - 4/14/19

RIVERSIDE, CA

Fox Theatre

4/15/18 - 4/16/19

FORT COLLINS, CO

Lincoln Center Performance Hall

4/18/19 - 4/20/18

PORTSMOUTH, OH

Shawnee State Vern Riffe Center

4/23/19

CHARLESTON, WV

Clay Center

4/24/19

WILMINGTON, NC

Cape Fear

4/26/19 - 4/27/19

WATERBURY, CT

The Palace Theater

5/3/19 - 5/4/19

FARGO, ND

Fargodome

5/21/19

BISMARCK, ND

Bismarck Event Center

5/22/19

HOUSTON, TX

Jones Hall

6/5/19 - 6/9/19

For more information about the upcoming dates, visit https://chicagothemusical.com/new-york/ustour/.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicagofeatures set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

