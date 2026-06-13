Video: CHICAGO Celebrates The New York Knicks With An Onstage Call Out

The merry murderesses were wives, Knicks in five!

During her current run as Roxie Hart in Chicago, Rachel Schur drew some laughs and applause by slipping in the phrase “Knicks in five” during a spoken moment in the show which was a nod to the excitement surrounding the New York Knicks' NBA Finals run. Check out the video!

The phrase “Knicks in five” has spread widely among fans during the Finals as a prediction that the Knicks would clinch the championship series in five games. The slogan has become so popular that it has appeared in media coverage, fan chants, and even other Broadway performances.

Schur is no stranger to the role of Roxie Hart. A Broadway veteran, she has played multiple roles in Chicago since 2021 and returned to the production in 2026 for another engagement as the ambitious would-be celebrity Roxie. Her current run has coincided with heightened Knicks fever across New York, making the “Knicks in five” shout-out a particularly well-timed crowd-pleaser.