CBS Will Not Air Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade This Year

Parade viewers will see fewer Broadway performances on television this year. According to the official CBS schedule, CBS will not air the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade live in 2024. While NBC is the official broadcast home of the Parade and will offer its usual coverage, CBS has opted not to broadcast the annual parade in 2024.

The Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS has traditionally presented pre-recorded performances from Broadway shows throughout the broadcast, with recent years including performances from A Beautiful Noise, Aladdin, Chicago, Moulin Rouge, Six, and more, alongside the performances on NBC. There is currently no official word as to why this decision has been made.

For almost 100 years, the magic of the holiday season has kicked off with the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. This year, the parade passes by for the 98th time, featuring its signature mix of whimsical elements and dazzling performances. This year’s official national broadcast on NBC will include performances from Death Becomes Her, Hell’s Kitchen and The Outsiders as well as the iconic Radio City Rockettes.

Established in 1924, the parade has been canceled only three times (1942, 1943 and 1944) since its inception. The event draws roughly 3.5 million spectators on the streets of New York City and over 50 million more who tune in nationwide. For so many Americans, watching the parade, from near or far, is just as much a Thanksgiving tradition as turkey and mashed potatoes.

This year's parade officially begins its march on November 28, 2024 at 8:30am and will conclude at 12pm in all timezones on NBC and Peacock. The network will air an encore telecast at 2:00pm. Find out more about the NBC broadcast here.