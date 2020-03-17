CATS Takes Home Six 'Razzie' Awards, Including Worst Picture

The Razzie Award winners (losers) have been announced.

Cats took home 6 of the parody awards, including Worst Picture. The film also took home Worst Screenplay, Worst Director (Tom Hooper), Worst Supporting Actress (Rebel Wilson) and Worst Supporting Actor (James Corden).

The Golden Raspberry Awards (also known in short terms as Razzies and Razzie Awards) is a parody award show honoring the worst of cinematic under-achievements.

Check out the full list below:

Worst picture: Cats

Worst actor: John Travolta for The Fanatic and Trading Paint

Worst actress: Hilary Duff for The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Worst supporting actress: Rebel Wilson for Cats

Worst supporting actor: James Corden for Cats

Worst screen combo: Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs in Cats

Worst screenplay: Cats

Worst director: Tom Hooper for Cats

Worst remake, rip-off or sequel: Rambo: Last Blood

Worst reckless disregard for human life and public property: Rambo: Last Blood

Razzie Redeemer: Eddie Murphy for Dolemite Is My Name





