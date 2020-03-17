CATS Takes Home Six 'Razzie' Awards, Including Worst Picture
The Razzie Award winners (losers) have been announced.
Cats took home 6 of the parody awards, including Worst Picture. The film also took home Worst Screenplay, Worst Director (Tom Hooper), Worst Supporting Actress (Rebel Wilson) and Worst Supporting Actor (James Corden).
The Golden Raspberry Awards (also known in short terms as Razzies and Razzie Awards) is a parody award show honoring the worst of cinematic under-achievements.
Check out the full list below:
- Worst picture: Cats
- Worst actor: John Travolta for The Fanatic and Trading Paint
- Worst actress: Hilary Duff for The Haunting of Sharon Tate
- Worst supporting actress: Rebel Wilson for Cats
- Worst supporting actor: James Corden for Cats
- Worst screen combo: Any Two Half-Feline/Half-Human Hairballs in Cats
- Worst screenplay: Cats
- Worst director: Tom Hooper for Cats
- Worst remake, rip-off or sequel: Rambo: Last Blood
- Worst reckless disregard for human life and public property: Rambo: Last Blood
- Razzie Redeemer: Eddie Murphy for Dolemite Is My Name
