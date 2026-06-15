CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL to Perform on THE TONIGHT SHOW Next Week

The cast of Broadway's CATS: The Jellicle Ball will head to late-night television for a special performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon next week. Tune into the talk show on Monday, June 22, at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on NBC to see the cast perform from the hit Broadway revival. The episode will also feature Reese Witherspoon, Zoey Deutch, and Robert Smigel.

CATS: The Jellicle Ball earned three Tony Awards at the 2026 ceremony out of a total of nine nominations. The ballroom-inspired revival won Best Direction of a Musical for Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Best Choreography for Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, and Best Costume Design of a Musical for Qween Jean. With her win, Jean became the first openly transgender woman to receive a Tony Award in any competitive category.

CATS: The Jellicle Ball officially opened on Tuesday, April 7 and is currently running at the Broadhurst Theatre, with tickets on sale through Sunday, January 17, 2027. Find out what critics think of the revival here.

The production is directed by OBIE Award winners Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch and choreographed by Chita Rivera Award winners and New York City Ballroom icons Omari Wiles (House of NiNa Oricci) and Arturo Lyons (House of Miyake-Mugler). CATS: The Jellicle Ball has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and is based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot.