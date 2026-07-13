Tara Lashan Clinkscales Spills All the Backstage Tea From CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL

We all know how much hard work goes into the performances that audiences see eight times a week on Broadway. When they're not giving it their all onstage, most performers are backstage doing what it takes to stay happy, healthy, and ready to go between scenes. In Words From The Wings, BroadwayWorld is taking fans behind the curtain to shine a spotlight on the everyday routines that keep Broadway stars moving.

In this edition, we catch up with Tara Lashan Clinkscales who is now appearing in CATS: The Jellicle Ball on Broadway. Below, she takes us backstage at the Broadhurst Theatre (with photos by Jennifer Broski) to share some of her favorite backstage moments, must-haves, and more!

CATS: The Jellicle Ball marks Tara's Broadway debut, and she also appeared in the off-Broadway production of the musical. Regional credits include Once on This Island (‘Asaka’; Theater Raleigh), Waitress (‘Nurse Norma’; Theater Raleigh & Arts Center of Coastal Carolina), Nell Gywnn (‘Nell Gywnn’; Texas Shakespeare Festival), and The Great Comet of 1812, (‘Sonya’; Carnegie Mellon University).

What’s the last thing you do before you go on stage?

The last thing I do before I go to the stage is pray over myself and my cast. And then I stretch out my calves and my ankles. The shoes we wear in the show are gorgeous, but not the most forgiving. So I gotta make sure I got ankle mobility, especially for my knee highs that I wear for ‘Bombalurina’ and ‘Demeter.’

What’s your must-have backstage snack?

My must have backstage snack is Boom Chika Pop 1000%!!!

Pre-show ritual that others may think is weird?

A show ritual that I think could be weird on the outside to non-theater people is my tongue stretch. I walk around backstage with my tongue out making the most ridiculous noises trying to make sure I am as relaxed as possible to sing. I have tried to do this stretch on a subway on my way to do a show, let’s just say It can get mixed reactions haha.

What are five must-haves in your dressing room?

Number one Honey, number two a phone charger. It’s the worst when your phone dies and you get the text that you’re on and you’re not able to review footage haha. Number three Bromelin (again for my vocal health) number four a couple of scriptures on my mirror, and five my Cheetah print slippers. I gotta be comfortable during those two show days.

What’s your favorite moment from the show to watch from the wings?

I love watching the audiences reaction to Victoria and Tumblebrutus coming out during Mungojerrie and Rumpleteazer. It never fails to make the audience go crazy.

What has been your favorite backstage moment in your time with this show so far?

My favorite backstage moment from the show so far is listening to the audience during opening night, right after Junior LaBeija’s speech. It truly sank in that I was about to make my Broadway debut in one of the coolest shows that’ll probably ever exist on Broadway!

CATS: The Jellicle Ball earned three Tony Awards at the 2026 ceremony out of a total of nine nominations. The ballroom-inspired revival won Best Direction of a Musical for Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Best Choreography for Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, and Best Costume Design of a Musical for Qween Jean. With her win, Jean became the first openly transgender woman to receive a Tony Award in any competitive category.

CATS: The Jellicle Ball officially opened on Tuesday, April 7 and is currently running at the Broadhurst Theatre. Find out what critics think of the revival here.

The production is directed by OBIE Award winners Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch and choreographed by Chita Rivera Award winners and New York City Ballroom icons Omari Wiles (House of NiNa Oricci) and Arturo Lyons (House of Miyake-Mugler). CATS: The Jellicle Ball has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and is based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot.