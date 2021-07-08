Bryant Park Movie Nights to Include Broadway to Film Series - MOULIN ROUGE!, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA & More

Bryant Park has announced the partial film lineup in its iconic Bryant Park Movie Nights series, which will be returning this summer after being paused due to the pandemic. Entering the 27th season, the series is a welcome return to outdoor events in New York City. Due to popular demand, Bryant Park Movie Nights will run on Monday and, for the first time, Tuesday evenings, from August 23rd through September 28th on the Bryant Park lawn. All films begin at sunset, with the lawn open at 5pm for picnicking.

The lineup will include screenings of three films that currently have productions returning to Broadway this fall. MOULIN ROUGE! starring Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman will screen on Tuesday, September 14th; The Phantom of the Opera, the film version of the longest-running show in Broadway history, starring Gerard Butler, Emmy Rossum and Patrick Wilson will screen on Monday, September 27th; Mrs. Doubtfire starring Robin Williams and Sally Field will screen on Tuesday, September 28th. These events will include special surprise guest appearances and be part of a first of its kind Bryant Park Broadway to Film series. The full Bryant Park Movie Nights lineup will be announced at a later date.

New York Magazine subscribers had the chance to vote for a film to kick off Bryant Park Movie Nights on August 23rd and have selected the fan-favorite, "Clueless" starring Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, Brittany Murphy and Paul Rudd.

"We are thrilled to welcome back the beloved Bryant Park Movie Nights with a renewed appreciation for community. There really is nothing like watching a film on a big screen under the stars with thousands of new friends," said Dan Biederman, President of Bryant Park Corporation.

Ten movies, selected in collaboration with New York Magazine's entertainment site Vulture, will be shown this summer on the big screen. Bryant Park Movie Nights have become an annual summer ritual for thousands of New Yorkers. Past films have included The Breakfast Club, Goodfellas, Jurassic Park, A League of Their Own, Little Miss Sunshine, Back to the Future, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Dirty Dancing, Ghostbusters and Top Gun.

This event is free to the public. As New York State and City safety guidelines for public gatherings quickly change in response to the ongoing success of NYC's COVID-19 vaccination program, Bryant Park continues to reassess its on-site protocols for upcoming shows with the intention of safely accommodating as many attendees as possible. For the most current guidelines, program updates, and additional venue information and restrictions, please visit bryantpark.org.

Bryant Park is situated behind the New York Public Library in Midtown Manhattan, between 40th and 42nd Streets & Fifth and Sixth Avenues. Take the B, D, F, or M train to 42nd Street/Bryant Park; or take the 7 train to 5th Avenue.