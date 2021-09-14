Bryant Park Movie Nights Kicks Off Broadway to Film Series Tonight

Bryant Park will kick off its "Broadway to Film" series tonight as part of the iconic Bryant Park Movie Nights. The lineup includes screenings of three films that currently have productions returning to Broadway this fall. MOULIN ROUGE! starring Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman will screen today, Tuesday, September 14; The Phantom of the Opera, the film version of the longest-running show in Broadway history, starring Gerard Butler, Emmy Rossum and Patrick Wilson will screen on Monday, September 27; Mrs. Doubtfire starring Robin Williams and Sally Field will screen on Tuesday, September 28.

These events will include special surprise guest appearances and be part of a first of its kind Bryant Park "Broadway to Film" series. The series will be the conclusion to the successful return of this iconic outdoor movie series in Bryant Park.

This year, Bryant Park Movie Nights experienced enthusiastic crowds and special guests that included "Clueless" star, Elisa Donovan, Emmy Award Winner Darren Criss and the legendary Miss Piggy. Films screened so far include Clueless, Hustlers, The Muppets Take Manhattan, Inside Man, Uncut Gems, Love & Basketball and Moonstruck.

This event is free to the public. As New York State and City safety guidelines for public gatherings quickly change in response to the ongoing success of NYC's COVID-19 vaccination program, Bryant Park continues to reassess its on-site protocols for upcoming shows with the intention of safely accommodating as many attendees as possible. For the most current guidelines, program updates, and additional venue information and restrictions, please visit bryantpark.org.

Bryant Park is situated behind the New York Public Library in Midtown Manhattan, between 40th and 42nd Streets & Fifth and Sixth Avenues. Take the B, D, F, or M train to 42nd Street/Bryant Park; or take the 7 train to 5th Avenue.

In addition to Verizon, season partners include Paramount+ and Dunkin'. The Movie Nights film lineup was curated in collaboration with media partner Vulture.