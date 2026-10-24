Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Bruce Cohen Honored With Vito Russo Award at GLAAD's New York Gala
The gala hosted by Ross Mathews included a tribute to Dolly Parton and performances from Tony Award winners.
At its New York Gala, GLAAD, the leading global media advocacy organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) equality, honored acclaimed producer Bruce Cohen — an Oscar and Tony winner and Emmy nominee — with the prestigious Vito Russo Award, celebrated for exceptional contributions to LGBTQ equality. The Vito Russo Award, named in honor of GLAAD's co-founder—the celebrated LGBTQ film historian and ACT UP co-founder, was presented to Cohen by Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose and Bruce's daughter Ilaria.
Hosted by GLAAD's Emmy and GLAAD Media Award winner Ross Mathews, the event featured memorable live musical appearances including Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose who performed Dolly Parton's “Here You Come Again” during a moving tribute to the LGBTQ ally which was sponsored by Presenting Sponsor Hyundai Motor America.
Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Alex Newell delivered a standout live performance of “Independently Owned” from “Shucked” to a packed room of notables including Andrew Matarazzo, Brooks Marks, Chloe Marks, Dan Amboyer, Frankie Grande, Gabrielle Browdy, Henry R. Muñoz, John Roberts, Jon Cryer, Karim Diané, Lauren Chan, Lisa Joyner, Racquel Chevremont, Margaret Cho, Max Talisman, Meredith Marks & Seth Marks, Nick Alvino, Peppermint, Sandra Lee, Seven Havens, Spencer Macnaughton, Stark & Collin Kriby, Sterling Jones, Tyler Whitman and Zeke Thomas
The evening which celebrates the courage, vision and future of the LGBTQ community was sponsored by Hyundai Motor America, Skydance, Absolut Vodka, Gilead, Hornitos, Delta Air Lines, Deutsche Bank, Novartis, Teneo, Yahoo, Edelman, NBA, NFL, Proskauer, RSM, and Skittles.
ABOUT GLAAD
GLAAD rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance. As a dynamic force in media, GLAAD tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke powerful dialogue that shifts culture. GLAAD protects all that has been accomplished and advances LGBTQ representation, creating a world where everyone can live the life they love. From its founding in response to harmful and inaccurate coverage of the AIDS crisis, to today's frontlines of entertainment, news, politics, podcasts, AI, and social media, GLAAD has always championed in the power of storytelling to change the world.
Photo Credit: Getty Images
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