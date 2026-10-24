Bruce Cohen Honored With Vito Russo Award at GLAAD's New York Gala

At its New York Gala, GLAAD, the leading global media advocacy organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) equality, honored acclaimed producer Bruce Cohen — an Oscar and Tony winner and Emmy nominee — with the prestigious Vito Russo Award, celebrated for exceptional contributions to LGBTQ equality. The Vito Russo Award, named in honor of GLAAD's co-founder—the celebrated LGBTQ film historian and ACT UP co-founder, was presented to Cohen by Oscar-winning actress Ariana DeBose and Bruce's daughter Ilaria.

Hosted by GLAAD's Emmy and GLAAD Media Award winner Ross Mathews, the event featured memorable live musical appearances including Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose who performed Dolly Parton's “Here You Come Again” during a moving tribute to the LGBTQ ally which was sponsored by Presenting Sponsor Hyundai Motor America.

Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Alex Newell delivered a standout live performance of “Independently Owned” from “Shucked” to a packed room of notables including Andrew Matarazzo, Brooks Marks, Chloe Marks, Dan Amboyer, Frankie Grande, Gabrielle Browdy, Henry R. Muñoz, John Roberts, Jon Cryer, Karim Diané, Lauren Chan, Lisa Joyner, Racquel Chevremont, Margaret Cho, Max Talisman, Meredith Marks & Seth Marks, Nick Alvino, Peppermint, Sandra Lee, Seven Havens, Spencer Macnaughton, Stark & Collin Kriby, Sterling Jones, Tyler Whitman and Zeke Thomas

The evening which celebrates the courage, vision and future of the LGBTQ community was sponsored by Hyundai Motor America, Skydance, Absolut Vodka, Gilead, Hornitos, Delta Air Lines, Deutsche Bank, Novartis, Teneo, Yahoo, Edelman, NBA, NFL, Proskauer, RSM, and Skittles.

ABOUT GLAAD

GLAAD rewrites the script for LGBTQ acceptance. As a dynamic force in media, GLAAD tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke powerful dialogue that shifts culture. GLAAD protects all that has been accomplished and advances LGBTQ representation, creating a world where everyone can live the life they love. From its founding in response to harmful and inaccurate coverage of the AIDS crisis, to today's frontlines of entertainment, news, politics, podcasts, AI, and social media, GLAAD has always championed in the power of storytelling to change the world.



Photo Credit: Getty Images

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 7 Days 08 Hrs 08 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming