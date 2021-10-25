Brooks Ashmanskas, Tuc Watkins, Tisha Campbell & More Join Neil Patrick Harris in UNCOUPLED

Brooks Ashmanskas, Tisha Campbell, and Emerson Brooks have been announced to join Neil Patrick Harris has series regulars in the upcoming Netflix comedy series, Uncoupled. Marcia Gay Harden and Tuc Watkins have also been announced as reoccurring characters.

Deadline reports that the new comedy series will be executive produced by Younger and Emily in Paris creator Darren Star, along with longtime MODERN FAMILY exec Jeffrey Richman.

The new series will follow Michael (Harris), who is blindsided by his husband of 17 years walking out on him. Overnight, Michael has to confront two nightmares - losing the man he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself as a single gay man in his mid-40s living in New York City.

Ashmanskas will play Stanley, one of Michael's witty close friends. He is a very successful as an art dealer but not as successful in the romance department.

Brooks Ashmanskas Broadway credits include: Sunday in the Park With George; Shuffle Along...; Something Rotten!; Bullets Over Broadway; Promises, Promises; Present Laughter; The Ritz; Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me (Tony, Drama Desk noms.); The Producers; Gypsy; Little Me; Dream; How to Succeed.... Off-Broadway includes: Wise Guys, On a Clear Day..., Clive, Labor Day, Songs for a New World, It Changes Every Year, Fit to Be Tied. Film: Julie and Julia. Television: "Tales of the City," "Love You More," "The Miraculous Year," "The Good Wife," "All My Children."