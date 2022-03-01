Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Brooklyn Irish Dance Company Returns This March With CELTIC ODYSSEY

The performance is at the Sheen Center on March 27th at 3:30pm.

Mar. 1, 2022  

Brooklyn Irish Dance Company is proud to debut a new production Celtic Odyssey in time for St. Patrick's Day festivities at the Sheen Center for Thought and Culture in Manhattan.

Celtic Odyssey is a family friendly theatrical production that combines Irish dancers, musicians and singers with intoxicating storytelling and beautiful choreography. Experience the magic of Ireland with a story of sea-faring adventure, friendship, loyalty, and love, presented by an outstanding cast of world-renowned Irish dancers, singers, and musicians.

Members of Brooklyn Irish Dance Company have performed on Broadway, throughout North America and around the world, with companies including: Riverdance, Lord of the Dance, Celtic Fyre, Women of Ireland, and Trinity Irish Dance Company.

Tickets on sale now for the performance at the Sheen Center on March 27th at 3:30pm: https://www.brooklynirishdancecompany.org/celticodyssey



