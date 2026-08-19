Bronx Music Hall to Celebrate Deaf Artists & Poets, Gary Davis and More in September

The Bronx Music Hall will welcome the fall season with a September lineup showcasing blues, Latin dance music, hip-hop, and American Sign Language (ASL) performances that celebrate how music brings the borough together.

The month's highlights include Sept. 13th's free Sunday Salon featuring New York's own Deaf Jam Music ensemble and a screening of the acclaimed documentary Deaf Jam (2011), which explores the expressive power of American Sign Language poetry. Following is Sept. 19th's Bronx Rising! concert honoring legendary blues and gospel musician Reverend Gary Davis through performances by vocalist Monica Hope and guitarist Kelvyn Bell.

September Lineup

Thurs., Sept. 3 - Uptown Happy Hour with DJ Mike & Friends

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM | FREE

Kick off September with an evening of music and dancing hosted by DJ Mike Black. This 21+ happy hour features guest DJs spinning dark house, electro, trap, rock, and pop music.

Sat., Sept. 12 - ¡BAILA!: Latin Music Dance Party featuring The Bronx Charanga

Doors: 6:30 PM | Event: 7:00 PM | $20

The Bronx Music Hall's ¡BAILA! Latin Music Dance Party returns for its second edition with a live performance by The Bronx Charanga. Audiences are invited to dance the night away to salsa, cha-cha-cha, and other classic Latin dance rhythms in an evening celebrating the Bronx's rich Latin musical heritage.

Sun., Sept. 13 - Sunday Salon: Deaf Music & Poetry

3:00 PM | FREE

Experience music through a new lens with the Deaf Music Ensemble, a collective of Deaf and hard-of-hearing artists who translate rhythm, emotion, and sound into powerful visual performances through American Sign Language, dance, and movement. The evening opens with a screening of Deaf Jam, Judy Lieff's award-winning documentary following Deaf ASL poet Aneta Brodski as she discovers the vibrant world of signed poetry and collaborates with other spoken-word artists. Maria Aponte will interpret the ASL.

Sat., Sept. 19 - Bronx Rising: Bronx Blues and R&B Part 2 - The Music of Reverend Gary Davis

Doors: 6:30 PM | Event: 7:00 PM | $15

The Bronx Rising series continues with a tribute to Reverend Gary Davis, the influential blues and gospel guitarist whose fingerpicking style shaped generations of American folk, blues, and rock musicians. The program opens with a screening of the film Harlem Street Singer, the first-ever film to tell Reverend Davis's little-known story. Following is music from vocalist, songwriter, and playwright Monica Hope-daughter of legendary jazz pianists Bertha Hope and the late Elmo Hope-joined by acclaimed guitarist and composer Kelvyn Bell.

Thurs., Sept. 24 - Nuevas Voces: Emerging Voices in Latin Jazz

Doors: 7:30 PM | Event: 8:00 PM | $15

Nuevas Voces presents an electrifying evening with Diego Hernandez's band 'the Diego Hedez Quintet" and Latin Grammy-nominated trumpeter Kalí Rodríguez-Peña. Experience a bold fusion of Afro-Cuban traditions, contemporary jazz, and vibrant improvisation from two exciting voices in New York's jazz scene

Sun., Sept. 27 - Sunday Salon: Woody Guthrie's Songs to Grow On

3:00 PM | FREE

Join Cathy Ann Guthrie on a musical cross country adventure inspired by Woody Guthrie's classic songs. Through live music, movement, and interactive play, young audiences can explore curiosity, empathy, and community.

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