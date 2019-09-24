Bronx Museum Announces Expanded Line-Up For BxMA Ball Ft. Special Performance By Maluca And DJ Set By NAR

The Bronx Museum of the Arts is pleased to announce that NAR and Maluca have been added to the program lineup for the 2019 BxMA Ball, a new annual art and music-focused fundraiser that will take place at the Bronx Museum on Thursday, October 3rd. Featuring an intimate dinner and an after-party celebration, the evening will honor artist Mickalene Thomas and Bronx native, art consultant and activist Racquel Chevremont. Proceeds from the event will support the Bronx Museum in its mission to make art accessible to all through its free admission policy and public programs.



The BxMA Ball will kick off with a special dinner Co-Chaired by BxMA trustee and artist Angel Otero and fashion designer Jerome LaMaar. The dinner will be curated by Bronx-based creative collective Ghetto Gastro, who will select their favorite Bronx-based restaurants and chefs to contribute to the three-course menu, and will feature cocktails by Wandering Barman. There will be a special performance by musician and social activist TK Wonder. Tickets to the BxMa Ball Dinner available here.



After dessert, dinner guests will head downstairs to join the larger after-party featuring a special performance by Bronx-born musician Maluca, whose global sound is influenced by the music of her youth in New York and her Dominican heritage, and a DJ set by trans artist and music producer NAR. The party will continue with a DJ set by photographer Stefan Ruiz and artist José Parlá who has a solo exhibition at the Bronx Museum in 2020, a pop-up Bronx Brewery Beer Garden, cocktails by Casa Noble, and dancing by B-Girl Rokafella and the Full Circle Souljahs. Tickets to the BxMa Ball After Party available here.



Guests will have the opportunity to view the Bronx Museum's fall exhibitions: Henry Chalfant: Art Vs. Transit, 1977-1987, which features hundreds of works by one of the most significant documentarians of subway art who helped launch the graffiti art form into an international phenomenon, and The Life and Times of Alvin Baltrop, the late Bronx-born photographer who captured the underground gay culture of New York City in the 1970s.



This is the first fundraiser held at the Bronx Museum in ten years, emphasizing a major homecoming under the leadership of Executive Director Deborah Cullen.





The Bronx Museum of the Arts is an internationally recognized cultural destination that presents innovative contemporary art exhibitions and education programs and is committed to promoting cross-cultural dialogues for diverse audiences. Since its founding in 1971, the Museum has played a vital role in the Bronx by helping to make art accessible to the entire community and connecting with local schools, artists, teens, and families through its robust education initiatives. In celebration of its 40th anniversary, the Museum implemented a universal free admission policy, supporting its mission to make arts experiences available to all audiences. The Museum's collection comprises over 1,000 modern and contemporary artworks in all media and highlights works by artists of African, Asian, and Latin American ancestry, as well as artists for whom the Bronx has been critical to their development. Located on the Grand Concourse, the Museum's home is a distinctive contemporary landmark designed by the internationally recognized firm Arquitectonica.





