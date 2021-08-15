Bronte Rock Musical GLASS TOWN to Play Pete's Candy Store

"Glass Town," a rock requiem starring the Brontë siblings, will premiere in its workshop form at Brooklyn music venue Pete's Candy Store on Thursday, August 26th, at 8:30pm.

Written by Miriam Pultro and directed by Daniella Caggiano, the piece reimagines the literary siblings' childhood fantasy creation, Glass Town, as a contemporary indie rock band. This one-hour concert keeps the workshop cast intact, with Pultro as Charlotte (vox/keys), Katrien Van Riel as Emily (music director, vox/bass), Eddy Marshall as Branwell (vox/guitar), and Emma Claye as Anne (vox). They are supported by Matt DeMaria on drums, Laura Zawarski on violin, Anthime Miller on cello, and Alex Petti on guitar.

The workshop was produced in February 2021 by The Tank and The Center at West Park, and filmed on stage without an audience.

Pete's Candy Store requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination for all performers and audience members. There are no tickets: seats are first-come, first-served.