Broadwaysted Live! with Patti Murin to Come to 54 Below Next Month

Broadwaysted, the popular and hilarious theatre podcast, is thrilled to bring their unique brand of hilarious hijinks to 54 Below with "Broadwaysted: LIVE!". The evening of games, gab, and surprises will take place on Sunday, July 14th at 9:30pm with very special guest Patti Murin!

For over three years, Broadwaysted has brought the "Happiest Happy Hour" in the NYC Theatre district to musical theatre enthusiasts around the world. Created by host Bryan Plofsky, cohost Kevin Jaeger, and Game Master Kimberly Schmidt, Broadwaysted's unique brand of humorous and informative cocktail conversations has featured stars like Jeremy Jordan, James Monroe Iglehart, Laura Osnes, Barrett Wilbert Weed, and many more. "Broadwaysted LIVE!" will combine many of the podcast's favorite segments--including "Kevin's Corner," "What Are You Drinking," and "Stage Door Stories"--with special musical surprises and unique games created by Game Master Kimberly so the audience can play along!

Patti Murin is currently appearing as Princess Anna in Frozen on Broadway. She has previously appeared on Broadway in Xanadu and Lysistrata Jones, as Glinda in the first national tour of Wicked, and on television in a recurring role on Chicago Med.

For tickets and more information on "Broadwaysted LIVE!" check out www.54below.com.

