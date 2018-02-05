Broadway's Been Schooled! LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS Recoups

Click Here for More Articles on LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS

The producers of John Leguizamo's Latin History For Morons, announced today that the one-man play has become the first play to recoup its capitalization this season. Latin History For Morons recouped in the first 15 weeks of its limited run at Broadway's Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street). The original 16-week engagement was extended an additional three weeks on opening night, November 15, 2017.

In Latin History For Morons John Leguizamo schools his son-and the rest of us-on the little known history of Latinos in the Americas in his outrageously funny, satirical one-man play. Inspired by the near total absence of Latinos in his son's American history books, Leguizamo embarks on a frenzied search to find a Latin hero for his son's school history project. From a mad recap of the Aztec empire to stories of unknown Latin patriots of the Revolutionary War and beyond, Leguizamo breaks down the 3,000 years between the Mayans and Pitbull into 95 irreverent and uncensored minutes in his trademark style.

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS marks theatre's most prolific modern Latino playwright, John Leguizamo's sixth one-man venture onto the stage, following success on Broadway withGhetto Klown (Outer Critics Circle Award, Drama Desk Award), Freak (Drama Desk Award), Sexaholix...A Love Story and Off-Broadway with Mambo Mouth (Obie Award) and Spic-O-Rama (Drama Desk Award). Mambo Mouth, Spic-O-Rama, Freak and Ghetto Klown all went on to be filmed for presentation on HBO.

Fresh off the celebrated and financially successful Broadway run with Ghetto Klown, Leguizamo began work on Latin History For Morons in 2012 and has enjoyed acclaimed development engagements at The Public Theater and Berkeley Repertory Theatre. Directed by Tony Taccone (Wishful Drinking, Bridge & Tunnel), Latin History For Morons is written and performed by Leguizamo, featuring scenic design by Rachel Hauck, lighting design by Alexander V. Nichols, and original music and sound design by Bray Poor.

LATIN HISTORY FOR MORONS is produced by Nelle Nugent, Kenneth Teaton, The Public Theater, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Denoff Salmira Amigos-Jeremy Handelman/Ben DeJesus, Audible, Peter Fine, Jon B. Platt, Jamie deRoy, Melissa & Dan Berger, Stefany Bergson, Willette M. Klausner, Jose Mendez/Katie Graziano, Morwin Schmookler and Avex International Inc. 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as General Manager.

Both written and performed by Leguizamo, the limited engagement of Latin History For Morons will conclude on Sunday, February 25 at 3:00 PM.

Although playing at Studio 54, Latin History For Morons is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.

