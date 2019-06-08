BroadwayWorld Readers Pick The Top Tony Award Acceptance Speeches!

Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

We asked, and you answered! We're looking at what BroadwayWorld readers named as the top Tony Awards acceptance speeches, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Platt, Audra McDonald, and more! Check out all of the full videos!

Lin-Manuel Miranda (2016 Best Original Score for Hamilton)

@ugly_desserts on Instagram - "Love is love is love. Lin-Manuel is just astonishing in everything he says and does" @just_a_broadway_baby on Instagram - "Lin-Manuel Miranda's sonnet for Hamilton will always be ICONIC!!"

@lissa_bookworm on Instagram - "Lin Manuel Miranda's acceptance sonnet in 2016"

Ben Platt (2017 Best Leading Actor in a Musical for Dear Evan Hansen)

@expandingcaterer on Instagram - "Ben Platt's Tony Award Speech really made me cry"

@nora_cat11 on Instagram - "Ben Platt! I rewatch it sometimes because it's exactly what I need to hear every day"

@tartstar on Instagram - "Ben Platt! 'Thing things that make you strange are the things that make you powerful.'"

@charlotteb_3007 on Instagram - "Ben Platt! He was so awkward and just lovable"

Kelli O' Hara (2016 Best Leading Actress in a Musical for The King and I)

Kelli O'Hara when she finally won for THE KING & I in 2015. - Jeffrey Kare (@JeffreyKare) June 5, 2019

@aunabeth on Instagram - "Kelli O'Hara! Her sweet words and her worm-skillz"

@sirinita_ on Instagram - "Kelli O'Hara doing the worm will always be iconic"

@camillesaur on Instagram - "Kelli O'Hara's speech!!!"

@melissafeldman95 on Instagram - "Kelli O'Hara's King and I win!! #gostars"

Lindsey Mendez (2018 Best Featured Actress in a Musical from Carousel)

@lizziebean_lady on Instagram - "Lindsay Mendez's acceptance speech for Best Feat. Actress in a Musical-2018 Tonys"

@_katmcl on Instagram - "Lindsay Mendez last year for Carousel!!!!"

@eliseheffner on Instagram - "Lindsay Mendez. Hands down."

Lin-Manuel Miranda (2008 Best Original Score for In the Heights)

@katherine.fuchs_ on Instagram - "Lin's acceptance speech for In the Heights winning Best Score"

@broadwayhairties on Instagram - "Lin-Manuel Miranda (both 2008/2016!)"

Billy Porter (2013 Best Leading Actor in a Musical for Kinky Boots)

@maxfromaccounting on Instagram - "Billy Porter's speech for best actor in a musical for Kinky Boots. Triumphant, humble, and hilarious"

@veronica.vuz on Instagram - "Billy Porter's speech in 2013"

Alice Ripley (2009 Best Leading Actress in a Musical for Next to Normal)

@_angelinaraquel on Instagram - "Alice Ripley"

@the.broadway.hotdog on Instagram - "Alice Ripley for Next to Normal"

@evan_t_94 on Instagram - "Alice Ripley's for N2N"

Audra McDonald (2014 Best Leading Actress in a Play for Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill)

Kristin Chenoweth (Best Featured Actress in a Musical for You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown)

@lorien._ on Instagram - "Kristin Chenoweth!!!"

Sutton Foster (2011 Best Leading Actress in a Musical for Anything Goes)

@magskellerr on Instagram - "Sutton Foster's 2011 'I've never been so happy in my LIFE'" Bette Midler (2017 Best Leading Actress in a Musical for Hello, Dolly!)

@purple_princess_333 on Instagram - "Bette Midler for Hello Dolly!"

@cinnamononym on Instagram - "Bette Midler's where she went into a tangent and went an extra 5 mins"

@declanh__ on Instagram - "Bette Middler 2k17"





