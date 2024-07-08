BroadwayWorld Launches Trendsetters Program to Connect Theatre Tastemakers With Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld, the leading online destination for everything theatre, announced today the launch of the BroadwayWorld Trendsetters Program. This innovative initiative aims to connect theatre influencers, enthusiasts, and productions to amplify the magic of theatre through social media and dynamic word-of-mouth promotion.

The BroadwayWorld Trendsetters program is a dynamic community that bridges the gap between theatre influencers, enthusiasts, and productions. Our mission is to amplify the magic of theatre by harnessing the power of social media and fostering vibrant word-of-mouth promotion.

Whether applicants are seasoned influencer or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Trendsetters program will offer a unique opportunity to combine your love for theatre with the power of social media.

The program is currently actively recruiting members aged 18+ in New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago, but encourages those interested in any markets to complete the form to express future interest.

Interested applicants can click here to learn more.

Productions interested in working with the BroadwayWorld Trendsetters Program can reach out to trendsetters@broadwayworld.com.

About BroadwayWorld

Wisdom Digital Media Publishing launched in 2001 and its flagship site, BroadwayWorld.com, in 2003. BroadwayWorld is the largest theatre site on the internet, covering Broadway, the West End and beyond to 100 US cities, 45 countries and in 12 languages worldwide. With over six million monthly visitors, BroadwayWorld delivers complete up-to-the-minute Broadway, off-Broadway, and regional theatre news, in-depth interviews, extraordinary photo coverage, entertaining video features, lively message boards, ticket discounts, reviews, and more.