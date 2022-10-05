BroadwayWorld Launches New Discount Offers For Regional Listings

BroadwayWorld, the #1 online destination for Broadway, theatre and live entertainment news around the world, announced today the launch of its new special offers feature for regional listings worldwide.

Theatres across the globe can now add special offers for BroadwayWorld readers directly with their listing as part of the largest database of theatrical events on the web. This brings one of our most popular and requested features from our Broadway, Off-Broadway and West End markets to venues of all types and sizes.

Getting started with special offers is easy! Users with existing theatres on their accounts can manage their existing listings here. New users who need to submit or claim a listing on the website can find a detailed guide here.

As part of its 20th Anniversary celebration, BroadwayWorld will launch a refreshed site utilizing the latest in cutting edge technology embracing Web3, updating the site's design with a continued eye towards personalization, performance and showcasing our ever-increasing plethora of top quality content, our greatest pride. Ahead of the exciting plans for the site, BroadwayWorld has already begun implementing a set of front and back-end improvements that kicked off in early September with a newly distributed, fully cloud-based platform.

About BroadwayWorld

Based in New York City, BroadwayWorld launched in 2003 and is now the largest theatre site on the Internet covering Broadway, Off-Broadway, regional and international theatre, including the West End. Reaching over six million monthly visitors in 100 US cities and 45 countries, BroadwayWorld delivers complete up-to-the-minute theatre news, in-depth interviews, extraordinary photo coverage, entertaining video features, lively message boards, ticket discounts, reviews, and more.

As an industry leader in all things live entertainment, the site's coverage includes TV, Film, Streaming, Movies, Music, Concerts, Opera, Dance, Classical Music and more with exclusive features for industry professionals and ticket-buyers.

For the latest updates and news, follow BroadwayWorld on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.