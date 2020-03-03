BroadwayWorld Launches Its 'Which BEETLEJUICE Character Are You' Instagram Filter!

Instagram, Instagram, Instagram! Today BroadwayWorld is pleased to announce we've created an Instagram Story filter centered around the hit musical Beetlejuice! Head over to our Instagram to try out the filter for yourself and find out which of the show's characters you are! Will it be the ghost with the most himself?

Follow BroadwayWorld on Instagram here, and head over to the filters tab to try it out for yourself!





