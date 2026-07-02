BroadwayWorld Classifieds 7/2/2026; Jobs In Casting, Sales, and More

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Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing

Organization The Flynn is where the unexpected meets the familiar—where strangers become neighbors through shared wonder. We light up stages and communities alike with performances that inspire and moments that transform. Here, bold art feels personal—and belonging takes center stage. The Flynn welcomes international, national, and regional artists to its stages, presenting a diverse range of performances designed to create transformative experiences for audiences. Its programming includ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Chief Growth & Impact Officer

Organization The Flynn is where the unexpected meets the familiar—where strangers become neighbors through shared wonder. We light up stages and communities alike with performances that inspire and moments that transform. Here, bold art feels personal—and belonging takes center stage. The Flynn welcomes international, national, and regional artists to its stages, presenting a diverse range of performances designed to create transformative experiences for audiences. Its programming includ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Submissions for MAKING IT HAPPEN: Festival of 15-Minute Musicals are Open!

The Theater Center is accepting submissions for Making It Happen: 15 Minute Musicals, a short musical festival that allows writers, composers, lyricists, and creative teams to present original musical theatre work on an Off-Broadway stage in the heart of Times Square. Audiences and judges will vote to determine one winner each night. Three nightly winners will advance to the Finals on September 2, where one overall winner will receive $5,000. Artists should only submit if they are available ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Touring Sales Assocate

Show Unit/Traveling Show | Full Time Logistics and Merchandising — FCP Operations Commission based sales associate, responsible for fast- paced food, beverage and concessions merchandise sales while traveling with a touring production. Excellent customer service skills and drive to maximize sales a must. Assist with operational activities related to consumer product division of touring production. Adhere to and support Feld Entertainment’s standards of conduct, policies and procedures.... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Production Fellow

POSITION SUMMARY The Production Fellow will work with the Production Manager to gain comprehensive, hands-on experience in the operations and production practices of a leading professional LORT theater. This year-long fellowship provides broad exposure to the collaborative and multidisciplinary processes that support the creation of theatrical productions, while offering opportunities for professional development and evolution across multiple disciplines within the production department and o... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Touring Sound Supervisor

General: The Acting Company seeks a touring Sound Supervisor (Sound Sup) for their 2026-2027 National Tour. This position serves as the department head for the Sound Department. The Sound Sup will join the production during its design and rehearsal process in NYC while beginning the tour advance with the Associate Producer. Sound Sup will tech the production at its tech venue with the rest of the technical tour staff. While on the road, the Sound Sup oversees the installation, implementation... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Touring Lighting Supervisor

General: The Acting Company seeks a touring Lighting Supervisor (Lighting Sup) for their 2026-2027 National Tour. This position serves as the department head for the lighting department. The Lighting Sup will join the production during its design and rehearsal process in NYC while beginning the tour advance with the Associate Producer. Lighting Sup will tech the production at its tech venue with the rest of the technical tour staff. While on the road, the Lighting Sup oversees the installati... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Voice vs Chat: The Next Evolution of AI Student Assistants in Higher Ed

A student visits a university website late at night. Maybe it is 10:30 PM. Maybe they have just finished comparing a few colleges. They are interested, curious, and finally ready to take the next step. They have a few simple questions, but each one matters. “Am I eligible for this program?” “When is the application deadline?” “Are scholarships available?” “Can I speak to someone?” At this stage, the student is no longer just browsing. They are interested, eng... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Touring Wardrobe Supervisor

General: The Acting Company seeks a touring Wardrobe Supervisor (Wardrobe Sup) for their 2026-2027 National Tour. This position serves as the department head for the wardrobe department. The Wardrobe Sup will join the production during its design and rehearsal process in NYC while beginning the tour advance with the Associate Producer. Wardrobe Sup will tech the production at its tech venue with the rest of the technical tour staff. While on the road, the Wardrobe Sup oversees costume mainte... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: How Modern Stage Lighting Reshapes Broadway Storytelling

When it comes to theater, whether classic or contemporary plays, audiences and creators often focus heavily on script quality, acting skills, and live audio effects. Yet we frequently overlook the quiet master of hidden storytelling behind the scenes: stage lighting. For over a century, Broadway stage lighting has been viewed merely as a supplementary element, a last-minute addition designed only to illuminate performers and highlight stage set designs. In recent years, however, a transformat... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Producer and New Play Associate at Lincoln Center Theater

Overview: LCT’s mission is to bring exceptional theater to life. Building on a legacy of artistic excellence, LCT strives to expand what is possible: to make the magic of theatre more palpable, empowering visionary artists and extending the invitation for the community to join in celebrating the power of live performance. This upcoming season embodies this mission-driven work and is the second under the leadership of Kewsong Lee Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, Managing Director Mike S... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Touring Scenic Supervisor

General: The Acting Company seeks a touring Scenic Supervisor (Scenic Sup) for their 2026-2027 National Tour. Scenic Sup will join the production during its design and rehearsal process in NYC while beginning the tour advance with the Associate Producer. This position will lead load in and tech of the production at its tech venue with the rest of the technical tour staff. While on the road, the Scenic Sup oversees the installation, implementation, and troubleshooting of all the production’s... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Head Flyperson

Head Flyperson Position Available Overview: Ford’s Theatre Society (FTS) is hiring a Head Flyperson that is responsible for organizing, maintaining, and implementing all rigging needs of the theatrical productions and educational/special programming. Principal Duties and Responsibilities: • Provide rigging and general technical support for rehearsals, performances, load-ins, work note sessions, and strikes. • Set up and run all rigging; pertaining to but not limited to flown scenery, ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Patron Services Manager, Theatre Operations (House Manager)

TITLE: Patron Services Manager, Theatre Operations (House Manager) Department: Front-of-House Operations Immediate Supervisor: Associate Director of Patron Services Supervisor of: Patron Services Associates Classification: Full-time, non-exempt SUMMARY The Patron Services Manager, Theatre Operations (House Manager) leads front-of-house operations for performances, public programs and special events at the historic Ford’s Theatre, helping create exceptional experiences where live theatr... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director of Institutional Giving

TITLE: Associate Director of Institutional Giving IMMEDIATE SUPERVISOR: Director of Development CLASSIFICATION: Exempt, Full Time BASIC FUNCTION The Associate Director of Institutional Giving is responsible for growing and stewarding Ford’s Theatre Society’s foundation and government funding portfolio (corporate fundraising is organized in another team) by identifying new opportunities, developing compelling proposals, strengthening funder relationships and translating Ford’s programma... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Associate

JOB TITLE: Box Office Associate REPORTS TO: Box Office Manager OBJECTIVE: Provide support for the marketing team by giving excellent customer service to patrons through the ticket sales process. HOURS: Part-Time; 10-20 hours per week; Box Office is open Tuesday – Friday, 10am-2pm; Saturday, Sunday and evening hours based on weekly performance schedule. JOB RESPONSIBILITIES / DUTIES: Providing excellent customer service to all guests of Casa Manana Processing ticket sales and ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Wardrobe Assistant

Steppenwolf Theatre Company Wardrobe Assistant While grounded in the Chicago community, more than 40 original Steppenwolf productions have enjoyed success nationally and internationally, including Broadway, Off-Broadway, London, Sydney, Galway and Dublin. Steppenwolf also holds accolades that include the National Medal of Arts, 14 Tony Awards, two Pulitzer Prize-winning commissions and more. Led by Artistic Directors Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis, Executive Director E. Brooke Flanagan and B... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Chief Philanthropy Officer

THE MISSION The McCallum Theatre’s mission is to entertain, educate, and enrich the Coachella Valley community through world-class performances, critically acclaimed education experiences, and serving as the desert’s premier performing arts center. ABOUT MCCALLUM THEATRE Located in the heart of Palm Desert, California, the McCallum Theatre is one of the nation’s premier performing arts centers—recognized for its artistic excellence, diverse programming, and deep community impact... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Theatre Director

Windermere Preparatory School in Windermere, Florida is seeking a Technical Theatre Manager to oversee the daily operations of the school's state-of-the-art 525-seat performing arts center, supporting an award-winning Fine Arts Department and regionally recognized theatre program, along with a wide range of performances, productions, and special events. This 12-month position collaborates with faculty, students, and administrators to provide professional-level technical production, facility mana... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Casting Coordinator

JOB TITLE: Casting Coordinator REPORTS TO: Casting Director FLSA STATUS: Full-Time, Hourly, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $42,000 annually LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 (Hybrid Eligible) POSITION SUMMARY: An integral part of The Goodman Theatre’s Casting Department, the Casting Coordinator works with the Casting Director to cast all Goodman productions, readings and workshops. RESPONSIBILITIES: Collaborate with Cast... (more)

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