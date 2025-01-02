BroadwayWorld Classifieds 1/2/2025; Jobs In Development, Education, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 1/2/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

New Listings This Week

Classes / Instruction: NOW HIRING - TEACHING ARTIST, PLAYHOUSE THEATRE ACADEMY

Playhouse Theatre Academy Teaching Artist Job Description About Us: At Playhouse Theatre Academy, our mission is to ignite creativity and foster inclusivity by empowering artists of all ages—from 1 to 101—with transformative theatre programs that promote personal growth, exploration, and self-expression. Operated by Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., we connect students with exceptional professional artists and productions through our partnership with the renowned Playhouse on Park. In an era w... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: SFJAZZ seeks Chief Executive Officer

Organization Founded in 1983 by former Executive Artistic Director Randall Kline, the San Francisco Jazz Organization (SFJAZZ) is a recognized international leader in jazz creation, presentation, and education. Exploring the full spectrum of jazz performance from the music’s origins to present-day expressions, SFJAZZ’s mission is to develop jazz audiences in the Bay Area and beyond by celebrating jazz as a living, constantly evolving art form. All SFJAZZ programs reflect a spirit of artistic ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Market House Theatre seeks Managing Artistic Director

Position Summary The Managing Artistic Director will serve as the visionary leader of Market House Theatre, reporting directly to the Board of Directors. Overseeing a dedicated team that includes the technical director, box office manager, theatre and dance education directors, bookkeeper, development director, and guest directors. The Managing Artistic Director will guide both artistic and strategic endeavors. In collaboration with staff and the Board, they will spearhead efforts to update th... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe Crew

JOB TITLE: Wardrobe Crew REPORTS TO: Wardrobe Supervisor FLSA Status: Temporary, Non-Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $22.50 per hour LOCATION: 170. N Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 POSITION SUMMARY: The Goodman Theatre seeks additional Wardrobe Crew and Wardrobe Cover Crew for the remaining 2024-25 season. The crew will work together with actors on all changes and will clean and maintain all costumes. Specific dates for the remainder of the season are as follows: • 04/15/2024 - 05/18... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Education - Paper Mill Playhouse

Director of Education Position Profile About the Opportunity Paper Mill Playhouse (PMP), the nation's premier musical theater, seeks a visionary and experienced leader to serve as Director of Education. This leadership position offers an exceptional opportunity to advance Paper Mill's award-winning classes, training programs, and educational initiatives. The successful candidate will provide strategic leadership in developing and implementing educational programs that align with Paper Mi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director of Audience Services

STEPPENWOLF THEATRE COMPANY For over 40 years, Steppenwolf Theatre Company has been a cultural leader in Chicago and model for theatre companies in the United States and around the world. Formed by a collective of actors in 1976, the ensemble represents a remarkable cross-section of actors, directors, stage managers and playwrights. Steppenwolf’s artistic ambitions are made possible by its incredible workforce of individuals, who help create a culture of inclusivity, collaboration, and accoun... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Part-Time Program Assistant

JOB DESCRIPTION / OVERVIEW Brooklyn Youth Chorus is seeking a part-time Program Assistant(s) to serve as rehearsal managers, front desk attendants, and to provide general program administrative support. When scheduled in a rehearsal manager capacity, program assistants are responsible for overseeing drop-off and pick-up, taking attendance, monitoring chorister behavior before, during, and after rehearsal, helping with classroom logistics such as music distribution, etc. When scheduled as the f... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Chorus Manager, Junior Ensemble and Bass Ensemble

BROOKLYN YOUTH CHORUS Chorus Manager, Junior Ensemble and Bass Ensemble Brooklyn Youth Chorus is seeking a full-time Chorus Manager for its Junior Ensemble (treble performing ensemble) and Bass Ensemble (tenor/bass performing ensemble) with an educator mindset, proactive data-driven logistic skills, and strong communication and relationship-building capabilities. The Chorus Manager is responsible for coordinating logistics, communications, company needs, and chorister supervision for ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Adult Supernumeraries - Lyric Opera of Chicago

Lyric Opera of Chicago will hold auditions for adult supernumeraries, which are non-speaking, non-singing roles. Selected supernumeraries will be fully involved in both the rehearsal process and performance schedule. Opportunities are available in two upcoming productions, Giacomo Puccini’s La Bohème and Missy Mazzoli and Royce Vavrek’s The Listeners. Auditions for La Bohème will take place on Monday, January 27, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. The production is seeking six male-presenting supers to port... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Production Manager

Technical Production Manager – Gulfshore Playhouse Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as a Technical Production Manager Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, p... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Stage Supervisor

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS STAGE SUPERVISOR Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Stage Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Director - The Hermitage Artist Retreat

Development Director Position Profile About the Opportunity The Hermitage Artist Retreat seeks a passionate, intelligent, and driven Development Director with experience in all aspects of fundraising and donor relations to sustain and grow the organization’s highly successful development efforts. With the arrival of Andy Sandberg as the Artistic Director/CEO five years ago, the organization has flourished, growing its revenue and programming by 4X. With this growth, the Hermitage has int... (more)