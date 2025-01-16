BroadwayWorld Classifieds 1/16/2025; Jobs In Development, Bookings, and More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Looking for a job in the theater? BroadwayWorld is here to help! Check out new job listings from the past week, ending 1/16/2025. To catch up on anything that you might have missed, visit our full Classifieds Section.

Want to fill a position? Posting listings in BroadwayWorld's Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, which cover a wide range of internships, temp, part-time, and full-time theatre careers, from administrative to creative.

Looking for work as a performer? Check out BroadwayWorld's Equity and Non-Equity Audition Listings.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director- Dorrance Dance

The Executive Director (ED) will serve as the strategic and operational leader for Dorrance Dance, working in close collaboration with Founder & Artistic Director Michelle Dorrance and the Board of Directors. Together, they will lead the organization into a vibrant new phase of impact and growth that supports and uplifts the tap dance community and the artists who intersect with it. In addition to driving this transformative vision, the ED will oversee the Company's day-to-day administrative... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Initiatives and Outreach

Position Overview Job Title: Director of Initiatives and Outreach FLSA Status: FT Exempt Compensation Rate: $46,000- $47,500 Benefits: Medical & Supplemental Insurance, 401k, PTO, Company Recognized Holidays, Barter Partnership Programs & Discounts Position Summary Barter Theatre seeks Director of Initiatives and Outreach to be a steadfast champion of new and existing program initiatives. This Senior Staff position is an integral part of developing relationships, embracing the divers... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Seeking Board Members

Join us in shaping the future of The Reveler’s Hour! We're looking for passionate, creative, and driven individuals to help us build a board of directors that will make an impact in our community. If you believe in the power of the arts and want to help steer our nonprofit theater to new heights, we want to hear from you. Together, we can make magic happen. #BoardOfDirectors #NonprofitTheater #CommunityImpact #JoinUs... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Theatre Bookings Manager

Job Description: Theatre Bookings Manager Classification// Non-exempt, Regular Full-Time Reports to // Risa Shoup, Co-Executive Director Location and Schedule// New York, NY; this is a hybrid role. Required on-site time will be coordinated with the Senior Venue Manager per the rental schedule's needs, with minimal remote work allowed on a regular basis. The Theatres are located at 502 W. 53rd St and are accessible via automatic doors, a service elevator, and ADA lifts. Key Relationships /... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Associate

The New Group, one of New York’s leading Off-Broadway theaters, is seeking a growth-minded candidate for the role of DEVELOPMENT ASSOCIATE to contribute to our expanding Development department. This individual will be a critical member of the team, temporarily reporting to the Interim Development Manager and then to the incoming Director of Philanthropy, and collaborating with our fundraising consultants. They will support efforts across all campaigns, initiatives, and events, including our annu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Rare Opportunity Available Sunset Playhouse seeks a multi-talented, experienced Managing Director to lead an established successful community-based entertainment organization in Elm Grove, WI. This is a new on-site position and offers the rare opportunity for the right candidate to assume responsibility for all aspects of the Playhouse including the long-term sustainability of the organization. The candidate must be a dedicated, creative, flexible professional and should have experience in th... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Seeking Stage manager

GriotProds.com is seeking a stage manager for a short term, grant funded project. The production is a series of 10-12 unrelated vignettes, involving four actors. (Think the 60's Ace Trucking Company or The Committee) Project takes place over a two week period, involving ten work days; five studios rehearsals, one venue final rehearsal and four evening performances. No day is longer than four hours. Please submit via email at GriotProds@marvinbell.com... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Media Manager

Carnegie Mellon University’s School of Drama (SoD) seeks a full-time Media Manager to oversee the curricular, operational, and production support for the Video and Media Design (VMD) program. Grad and Undergrad students in the program actively participate in the SoD’s dynamic season of productions, with close guidance from faculty and staff. This position supports the students' research and creative practice. This is an excellent opportunity for someone who enjoys tackling technical challenge... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Scenic Designer

SCENIC DESIGNER DESCRIPTION: The Obsidian Theatre Festival, produced by GhostLight Creative Productions, Incorporated and Nicely Theatre Group, is CALLING for a Scenic Designer for its fifth season. ABOUT: The Obsidian Theatre Festival centers Black stories, through an invigorating celebration of new work by emerging Black voices. Produced by Detroiters in the city of Detroit, the Obsidian Theatre Festival illuminates the rich diversity of experiences relevant to the African diaspora... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Box Office Manager

Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, FL is seeking an Assistant Box Office Manager for its 5-theatre complex. Duties include, but are not limited to: • Ticket sales • Communication and enforcement of ticketing policies • Daily analysis of ticket sales • Constant communication with other departments • Opening and closing the box office • Creating and managing holds • Reconciling box office receipts • Hiring, training, scheduling, and supervision... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Major Gifts Manager

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas—engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. Reporting to the Director of Major Gifts, the Major Gifts Manager, will manage the pursuit and... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Michael Maggio Directing Fellow

JOB TITLE: Michael Maggio Directing Fellow REPORTS TO: BOLD Artistic Producer FLSA Status: Full-Time, Exempt COMPENSATION RATE: $45,000 annually LOCATION: 170 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, IL 60601 ABOUT Michael Maggio: The death of Goodman Associate Artistic Director Michael Maggio on August 19, 2000, robbed the American theater of one of its most articulate and versatile directors. As the veteran of more than 60 productions in theaters around the country, Michael was a... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Lighting / Technical Supervisor

SUMMARY The Lighting / Technical Supervisor (LTS) reports directly to the Technical Director (TD) and provides oversight of all lighting activities in support of the mission of The Atlanta Opera (TAO). The LTS actively manages the lighting operations and provides administrative support for the Production Department. FULLTIME SEASONAL START/END: FEB 2025-JUNE 2026 DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES Position responsibilities include, but are not limited to, the following duties in addition to oth... (more)

Internships - Crew : 2025 Apprentice Positions- Glimmerglass Festival

Program Mission To provide experience and knowledge to early career professionals and students who seek to further their professional growth through practical training, one-on-one mentorship, and a range of workshops and seminars across multiple disciplines. Program Goals Goal 1: Train competent and creative professionals. Apprentices receive training in industry best practices and current technologies in areas of their interest within the performing arts. Goal 2: Provide mentorship... (more)