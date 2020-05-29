BroadwayHD Will Celebrate the Best of Broadway With a Special Tony Award Playlist Featuring FALSETTOS, INDECENT & More

BroadwayHD, the premier streaming platform for live theater, is honoring Broadway's biggest night with an award-worthy lineup of programming. Starting June 1, Tony Award®-winning and nominated performances will be highlighted each day leading up to the originally scheduled Tony Awards® on June 7, within a special playlist that will be made available to subscribers on the site.

To kick-off the week of star-studded performances, BroadwayHD, in coordination with Concord Theatricals, Roundabout Theatre Company and Playbill, will be hosting a live viewing party of Roundabout Theatre Company's Holiday Inn, The New Irving Berlin Musical on Saturday, May 30 at 8PM ET. Produced in association with Universal Stage Productions and directed by David Horn, the 2016 musical stars Tony Award® nominee Bryce Pinkham, Lora Lee Gayer, Tony Award® nominee Megan Lawrence, Danny Rutigliano, Megan Sikora, and Corbin Bleu. BroadwayHD produced the film capture of this iconic production. Following the live viewing party, critically-acclaimed and Tony Award® favorites like Present Laughter, Falsettos, Miss Saigon, Memphis, Elaine Stritch at Liberty, Billy Elliot, A Night with Janis Joplin, and more will be featured each day leading up to Tony Award® Sunday on June 7.

"With this being an unusual year for Broadway, we really wanted to make sure that the Tony Awards®, which recognizes all of the extraordinary talent and hard work within the industry, is still being honored. That is why we planned this very special viewing event for theater fans," said BroadwayHD co-founders, Tony Award®-winning producers and filmmakers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley.

See below for a full line-up of what BroadwayHD subscribers can see starting June 1:

June 1, 2020 - Present Laughter

Tony Award® Winner for Best Leading Actor in a Play, Kevin Kline

Noel Coward's totally-irresistible and semi-autobiographical comedy follows a self-obsessed actor in the midst of a mid-life crisis. Freely indulging his considerable appetite for wine, women and sleeping late, the theatre's favorite leading man suddenly finds himself caught between fawning ingénues, crazed playwrights, secret trysts and unexpected twists.

June 2, 2020 - Falsettos

Tony Award® Nominee for Best Leading Actor in a Musical, Christian Borle and Tony Award® Nominee for Best Featured Actor in a Musical, Andrew Rannells

Nominated for five 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical, Falsettos is a hilarious and poignant look at a modern family revolving around the life of a gay man Marvin, his wife, his lover, his soon-to-be-bar-mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. Originally created under the specter of the AIDS crisis, this timely musical about middle-class family dynamics manages to remain buoyant and satirically perceptive even as it moves towards its heartbreaking conclusion.

June 3, 2020 - Memphis

Tony Award® Winner for Best Musical, and Tony Award® Nominee for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, Montego Glover

The 2010 Tony Award- winner for Best Musical, Memphis stars Montego Glover and Chad Kimball. Captured live in performance at Broadway's historic Shubert Theatre with the Tony- nominated cast, this tale of love, ambition and the cultural revolution that changed music forever jumps off the screen and into your heart!

June 4, 2020 - Elaine Stritch at Liberty

Tony Award® Winner for Special Theatrical Event, Elaine Stritch

Elaine Stritch, in her late 70's, took the stage for 2 ½ hours wearing only a man tailored button down shirt and tap pants and tights, for a critically-acclaimed performance about her historic career. "At Liberty" won a Tony Award® in June 2002 for Special Theatrical Event, but Stritch's triumph was tempered when she was not allowed to complete her acceptance speech. Her response to it here is just one of the touching moments in a remembrance of her legacy.

June 5, 2020 - Indecent

Tony Award® Nominee for Best Play

Indecent is inspired by the true events surrounding the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch's God of Vengeance-a play seen by some as a seminal work of Jewish culture, and by others as an act of traitorous libel. The play charts the history of an incendiary drama and the path of the artists who risked their careers and lives to perform it.

June 6, 2020 - The King and I

Tony Award® Winner for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, Kelli O'Hara

Set in 1860s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna, a British school teacher whom the modernist King, in an imperialistic world, brings to Siam to teach his many wives and children. With one of the finest scores ever written including: Whistle a Happy Tune, Getting to Know You, and Shall We Dance, and featuring a company of over 50 world-class performers, The King and I is a testament to the lavish heritage of gloriously romantic musical theatre.

June 7, 2020 - Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill

Tony Award® Winner for Best Leading Actress in a Play, Audra McDonald

It's March 1959, and at a small Philadelphia club, a star vocalist takes the stage for one of the last shows of her life. This powerhouse performance conjures jazz icon Billie Holiday for an intimate cabaret evening featuring live renditions of her most beloved classics, and a revealing glimpse into the troubled history of the woman behind the legend. Funny and heartbreaking, this play with music is a testament to one woman's ability to mine humor from hardship-and to the transformative power of song.

Additional performances that will be highlighted:

An American in Paris

This breathtakingly beautiful Tony Award®-Winning Broadway Musical, inspired by the Oscar® winning MGM film, tells the impassioned story of discovering love in the 'City of Light'. Featuring the gorgeous music and lyrics of George and Ira Gershwin (including the classic hits 'S Wonderful and I Got Rhythm), stunning designs, and show-stopping choreography. Jerry Mulligan is an American GI striving to make it as a painter in a city suddenly bursting with hope and possibility. Following a chance encounter with a beautiful young dancer named Lise, the streets of Paris become the backdrop to a sensuous, modern romance of art, friendship and love in the aftermath of war.

Ann

Ann is a no-holds-barred portrait of Ann Richards, the legendary governor of Texas. This inspiring and hilarious new play brings us face to face with a complex, colorful and captivating character bigger than the state from which she hailed. Written and performed by Emmy® Award winner, and Tony Award® nominee Holland Taylor ("Two and a Half Men"), Ann takes a revealing look at the impassioned woman who enriched the lives of her followers, friends and family.

Kinky Boots

Filmed at the Adelphi Theatre on London's West End, Kinky Boots is from pop icon Cyndi Lauper and legendary playwright Harvey Fierstein, directed and choreographed by Tony Award®-winner Jerry Mitchell and based on the film written by Geoff Deane and Tom Firth. This captivating filmed edition of the Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Award-winning hit musical tells the story of two people with nothing in common-or so they think. Charlie (played by Olivier Award nominee Killian Donnelly) is a factory owner struggling to save his family business, and Lola (played by Matt Henry, who won an Olivier Award for the role) is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learn to embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! But in the end, their most sensational achievement is their friendship.

A Night with Janis Joplin

Like a comet that burns far too brightly to last, Janis Joplin exploded onto the music scene in 1967 and, almost overnight, became the queen of rock & roll. The unmistakable voice, filled with raw emotion and tinged with Southern Comfort, made her a must-see headliner from Monterey to Woodstock. Fueled by such unforgettable songs as "Me and Bobby McGee," "Piece of My Heart," "Mercedes Benz," "Cry Baby" and "Summertime," a remarkable cast and breakout performances, A Night with Janis Joplin, written and directed by Randy Johnson and starring Mary Bridget Davies in her Tony Award®-nominated role, is a musical journey celebrating Janis and her biggest musical influences-icons like Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Odetta, Nina Simone and Bessie Smith, who inspired one of rock & roll's greatest legends.

Miss Saigon

The spectacular, sell-out 25th Anniversary Gala Performance of this acclaimed new production of the global stage sensation was described as "the most thrilling, soaring and emotionally stirring musical with magnificent performances" by the Daily Telegraph and "the greatest musical of all time" by the Daily Mail. The epic love story tells the tragic tale of young bar girl Kim, orphaned by war, who falls in love with American GI Chris - but their lives are torn apart by the fall of Saigon. Starring Tony Award® Nominee for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, Eva Noblezada.

Billy Elliot

Based on the beloved film and winner of 10 Tony Awards® including Best Musical, Billy Elliot: The Musical Live from London's West End is a celebration of one of the world's most popular and successful stage shows. A modern-day fairy tale of a young boy who exchanges boxing gloves for ballet shoes, Billy's story is set during the 1980's miner's strike in northern England, where his determination inspires an entire community. From the creative team behind the original film and music legend Elton John, this story of self-discovery, determination, love, and hope is brought to life in this funny, uplifting, and spectacular experience that you'll want to experience again and again!

She Loves Me

BroadwayHD and Roundabout Theatre Company are thrilled to bring She Loves Me back to our subscribers for on-demand viewing! On June 30, 2016, the critically-acclaimed, Tony Award®-winning musical She Loves Me was the first Broadway musical ever to be live streamed to the entire world. She Loves Me follows Amalia and Georg, two parfumerie clerks who aren't quite the best of friends. Constantly bumping heads while on the job, the sparring coworkers can't seem to find common ground. But little do they know the anonymous pen pals they have both been falling for happen to be each other! Will love continue to blossom once their identities are finally revealed?

Macbeth

Patrick Stewart and Kate Fleetwood reprise their Tony Award®-nominated stage performances in this gripping adaptation of Shakepeare's Macbeth, which relocates the bloody action of Shakespeare's famous play to a nameless 20th-century netherworld.

Pippin

Winner of 5 Tony Awards®, Pippin is a Broadway musical that is not only a contemporary classic but also the play that made director choreographer Bob Fosse a famous name long before Cabaret and All That Jazz. Using the medieval legend of Charlemagne's son, Pippin, heir apparent to the Holy Roman Empire, the musical pageant called Pippin is a parable about a young man's search for meaning and truth.

Red

Based on the original Donmar Warehouse production, this six-time Tony Award® winning new production of Oscar® nominated writer John Logan's Red is filmed at the Wyndham's Theatre on London's West End. Award-winning stage and screen actor Alfred Molina reprises his critically acclaimed performance as the American abstract expressionist painter Mark Rothko. He is joined by rising star Alfred Enoch, of U.S. television drama series How to Get Away With Murder, and the Harry Potter film franchise, as his assistant Ken.

