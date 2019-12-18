BroadwayHD Will Bring Filmed Performances To Regional Playhouses In Partnership With Broadway & Beyond Theatricals

In their continuing effort to make Broadway more accessible, BroadwayHD, the premier streaming service for live theater, announced today that they have partnered with Broadway & Beyond Theatricals to bring BroadwayHD digital captures to performing arts centers and regional playhouses across the U.S. BroadwayHD films Broadway shows and brings them beyond the four walls of the Broadway stage. A partnership with Broadway & Beyond Theatricals creates a steady pipeline of digital Broadway content to be shared into theaters across the country that may never have the opportunity to provide productions of this size and magnitude with this level of starpower, and to present their audiences with productions that were not or are no longer available as a national tour.

The three shows kicking-off this partnership were all filmed by the BroadwayHD team, who use several cameras and capture multiple performances of each production to ensure that each scene puts the viewer in the "best seat in the house." The collaboration between BroadwayHD and Broadway & Beyond Theatricals also marks the first ever endeavor to bring a steady pipeline of filmed Broadway performances to local performing arts venues. Screenings of She Loves Me, Indecent, and Present Laughter will kick off in 2020 and for more information, please click here.

The partnership provides an opportunity for participating performing arts venues to attract new audience members in their communities. Theaters can offer these screenings featuring marquis talent at more flexible times and a lower cost to patrons than a live stage show, which could appeal to less traditional theater audiences such as college students and young professionals. The digital captures of these Broadway hits also provide theaters with the opportunity to introduce new audiences to their venues, alongside a variety of other programming and potentially create return customers for future events.

Tony award-winning producers, and co-founders of BroadwayHD Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane said, "By making these filmed productions available to performing arts venues, we are working towards our goal of creating experiences to connect theater fans to their local live theater by making high quality performances like She Loves Me, Indecent, and Present Laughter available to fans no matter how far away from Broadway they might live. As we have worked to do with the BroadwayHD streaming service, we are looking to make theater more accessible to everyone."

Victoria Lang, Founder and Co-President of Content at Broadway & Beyond Theatricals said "Audiences who did not get to Broadway can now see these shows as they were meant to be seen: in a performing arts venue. And those that did get to Broadway can truly relive the experience. Broadway & Beyond Theatricals is thrilled to be working with BroadwayHD to recreate the thrill of Broadway for audiences everywhere."

Lang added, "Theatrical digital capture screenings at mall movie theaters require very rigorous marketing campaigns. Performing arts centers are a perfect fit for this content because the audiences have an interest in live theater. This partnership with BroadwayHD is a way to bring wider audiences to the performing arts centers by offering lower priced digital experiences."

All three of the filmed staged productions that BroadwayHD will be bringing to regional theaters in tandem with Broadway & Beyond Theatricals were created through a process unique to the BroadwayHD team. When producing a live performance for film, they bring in multiple cameras, sometimes as many as eight, and capture 2-3 performances of the production, so that they can make sure to get the very best views for each scene. Whether it's a close-up of the lead's face at a pivotal moment, or honing in on the incredible footwork of a dancer, with their film captures BroadwayHD aims to give viewers the very best seat in the house every time. The three productions have also been made available to BroadwayHD subscribers and include:

She Loves Me: This award-winning musical revival features Tony nominee Zachary Levi, along with Tony-Award winners Laura Benanti, Gavin Creel, and Jane Krakowski. She Loves Me follows Amalia and Georg, two parfumerie clerks who aren't quite the best of friends. Constantly bumping heads while on the job, the sparring co-workers can't seem to find common ground. But little do they know the anonymous pen pals they have been falling for happen to be each other!

Indecent: From the Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel and starring Tony Award-winner Katrina Lenk, Indecent is inspired by the true events surrounding the controversial 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch's God of Vengeance-a play seen by some as a seminal work of Jewish culture, and by others as an act of traitorous libel. The play charts the history of an incendiary drama and path of the artists who risked their careers and lives to perform it.

Present Laughter: Noel Coward's Present Laughter follows Garry Essendine, a self-indulgent actor who receives a visit from a young admirer, initiating a parade of intruders and interruptions, including his ex-wife, his manager and an aspiring playwright. Starring Oscar and Tony Award winner Kevin Kline, Emmy and Tony nominated Kate Burton, How I Met Your Mother star Cobie Smulders and Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen.

BroadwayHD introduces award-winning theater from all across the globe with both classic and modern productions. Fans can expect to see the full works of Shakespeare, awe-inspiring performances from Cirque du Soleil and a selection of the world's greatest musical including Kinky Boots, Cats, 42nd Street, A Night With Janis Joplin, The Phantom of The Opera, The King and I, Sound of Music, and An American in Paris. All performances are adapted specifically for streaming audiences to maximize the entertainment experience. To learn more about BroadwayHD, visit www.broadwayhd.com.





