BroadwayCon Unveils First Slate of 2024 Panels and Programming

BroadwayCon has unveiled a first look at its programming schedule for BroadwayCon 2024. The BroadwayCon 2024 schedule features three days packed with events curated with Broadway’s biggest fans, performers, and creators in mind. BroadwayCon 2024 will take place July 26-28 at the New York Hilton Midtown.

This first preview of the schedule features nearly 80 hours of original programming, with many more hours to be added in the coming weeks. BroadwayCon will host fan-led meetups for everyone from members of the LGBTQIA+ community to fans of the biggest Broadway shows, Show Spotlights featuring the cast and creative teams, and much more. BroadwayCon will also offer the unique chance to catch a First Look at some of the newest and most talked-about shows on Broadway in the upcoming season on Friday, July 26.

Autograph and selfie experiences presented by Audience Rewards are also available with select special guests. These experiences are available for purchase now at BroadwayCon.com

Schedule highlights include:

FRIDAY, JULY 26

BroadwayCon First Look and Showcase

1:30–3:15 PM

Join us at BroadwayCon's First Look for an exclusive, can't-miss showcase of performances from the newest and most talked-about shows on Broadway! The First Look showcase is a BroadwayCon mainstay - this is where we first heard Jenn Colella sing "Me and the Sky", where the Queens of SIX performed before their first Broadway preview, and so much more. Make sure you don't miss this year's amazing shows!

This is Us: Asian American and Native Hawai’ian/Pacific Islanders Taking the Lead

11:15–12:15 PM

After years of hitting a definable ‘wall’, AANHPIs are finally being recognized for their talent and the ability to hold the audience captivated. Join us as we talk to these performers who are holding down Lead roles on Broadway in parts that have nothing to do with their ethnic heritage. What’s changed, what’s the same, and how do we keep pushing that envelope?

The Journey to Your Broadway Debut

2:30–3:30 PM

Calling all BroadwayCon Fans! Join the hosts of Survival Jobs: A Podcast Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo as they welcome three busy and booked acclaimed actors who made their Broadway debuts during the 2023-2024 season on the insightful and engaging panel, “The Journey to Your Broadway Debut”! We will get a glimpse into their artistic journeys from working survival jobs to make ends meet to getting representation, the audition process and booking their first Broadway gig.

SATURDAY, JULY 27

The Forgotten Art of Foley Effects

10:00–11:00 AM

Hear that? It's the art of Foley effects calling you to join this exciting panel demonstrating the wonderful forgotten art of Foley! Get hands on demonstrations on how to make some fun sounds and learn all about how Foley has moved on into the digital age, and is still alive and well in studios all over the world.

Photographers in the Theatre

1:15–2:15 PM

Come meet the faces behind the lens of some of your favorite photos taken in the Broadway industry? How does someone take production photos of a Broadway show? How does someone photograph backstage? What are headshots? Come find out all you need to know about capturing memorable moments on camera and the hysterical, inspiring, and juicy stories behind them.

BroadwayCon 2023 Star To Be

2:30–3:30 PM

Now in its 7th year, the BroadwayCon Star To Be competition is the premier Broadway fandom contest where performers compete for a chance to win an amazing array of prizes. Join us for this program as we hear from the best and brightest up and coming BroadwayCon talents!

SUNDAY, JULY 28

BroadwayCon 2023 Cosplay Contest

2:30–3:30 PM

Join us as we celebrate the wonderful artistry of this community as we crown the winners of the 2023 Cosplay Contest! If you would like to register for the cosplay contest and for complete details, please follow this link: http://www.broadwaycon.com/cosplay/

Stage Combat Workshop

11:15 AM – 12:15 PM

An intro to unarmed stage combat. From Carousel to Fiddler on the Roof to Cabaret to Beetlejuice to Fat Ham, there is stage combat in almost every show you might see on Broadway. This class is an intro into how it’s done. Great for actors, directors, stage managers, and anyone who just wants to learn more about telling violent stories on stage.

Tony Season Roundup with “And The EGOT Goes To…”

12:15–1:15 PM

Join the Tony Awards panel from the podcast "And The EGOT Goes To..." as they discuss this recent Broadway season and the Tony Awards themselves! They will also be discussing dream Tony categories, the upcoming Tony season and answering any audience questions. Featuring Host Spencer Sher, and panel members Ashley Hufford, JT Tranberg, and Kate Reinking. This panel will be recorded as a live episode of “And The EGOT Goes To…”

Featured shows include: Suffs, The Outsiders, Gun & Powder, and Six, with more to be announced.

The guest lineup includes Beowulf Boritt, Desmond Edwards, Grey Henson, James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Kushner, Kara Lindsay, Patti Murin, Erin Quill, Josh Strickland, Chryssie Whitehead, Ben Cameron, Claybourne Elder, Najah Hetsberger, Thayne Jasperson, Josh Lamon, Rick Lyon, Javier Muñoz, Anthony Rapp, Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Lauren Yee, Damon Chua, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Afra Hines, Hailey Kilgore, L Morgan Lee, Brittney Mack, Eva Noblezada, Jelani Remy, Vishal Vaidya, Jenn Colella, Jennifer Geller, Robert Horn, Caitlin Kinnunen, Telly Leung, John McGinty, Fergie L. Philippe, Phillip Johnson Richardson, Nik Walker, Nadia Dandashi, Jared Grimes, Joe Iconis, Madison Kopec, Ilana Levine, Orville Mendoza, Daniel Quadrino, Jonalyn Saxer, and Fredi Walker-Browne.

The BroadwayCon 2024 Schedule can be found at BroadwayCon.com/schedule. Additional programming will be announced at a later date and is subject to change.

The BroadwayCon 2024 Special Guest lineup can be found at BroadwayCon.com/guests. Additional guests will be announced at a later date.

Since 2016, BroadwayCon has been the premiere fan convention for all things Broadway. Highlights from previous years include show spotlights with the casts of A Strange Loop (2022), POTUS (2022), SIX (2020, 2022), Hamilton (2016, 2017), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2019), Mean Girls (2019), and Dear Evan Hansen (2017), reunions with the original casts of RENT (2016), and In The Heights (2018), performances by Sara Bareilles (2016, Waitress), Jenn Colella (2016, Come From Away), Christy Altomere (2017, Anastasia), appearances by Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton (2022), Lin-Manuel Miranda (2017) and Kristin Chenoweth (2019), and so much more.