BroadwayCon Postpones 2022 Event to July

Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases, BroadwayCon 2022, originally scheduled for February 18-20, 2022, will now take place July 8-10, 2022 at the Manhattan Center and New Yorker Hotel in New York City.

Below, read the statement from Melissa Anelli, BroadwayCon Co-Founder and Mischief Management CEO.

Due to the increasing COVID-19 cases in New York City, we have come to the difficult decision to postpone BroadwayCon to July 2022 in order to prioritize the health of patrons, panelists and staff. We want to ensure we're able to put on the BroadwayCon you know and love with safety as a top priority. We look forward to the opportunity to come together again this summer to honor the core of this event - the passionate community of Broadway fans, performers and creators.

Tickets previously purchased for the event scheduled for February will be automatically honored at the July event. BroadwayCon is working to ensure that previously confirmed special guests will be in attendance at the new event date. More information regarding additional special guests and programming will be announced at a later date.

For additional information and FAQs, please visit www.broadwaycon.com.