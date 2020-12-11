Broadway for Biden Phone Banking Returns for Georgia Senate Runoffs

Broadway for Biden is partnering with Women for Biden to host two days of phone banking marathons this weekend in support of the Senate runoff campaigns of Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock in Georgia. The marathons will take place virtually on Saturday, December 12 from 12:00-6:00pm EST and Sunday, December 13 from 1:00-7:00pm EST, with three two-hour time slots available each day. Additional events will be announced soon.

To sign up, visit https://www.mobilize.us/electjon/event/365703/.

Following an intense three-month period of grassroots initiatives aimed at educating and activating the theater community and its fans throughout the summer and fall, Broadway for Biden continues its phone banking efforts in support of flipping the Senate blue with the election of Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock. In the lead-up to the November 3 presidential election, Broadway for Biden hosted 15 phone banking events, making nearly 34,000 calls and reaching over 4,500 voters with the help of more than 1,600 volunteers from around the country.

Broadway for Biden is an inclusive online community dedicated to bringing together professional theater makers and theater lovers around the country to raise awareness on key political issues, increase voter turnout, and raise funds to ensure governing success for the incoming Biden/Harris administration. The grassroots volunteer organization has a robust online presence and is activating the national theater community and the fans who love it by hosting one-of-a-kind events, disseminating information, and amplifying the stories of individuals within the theater world's diverse community to build connections and humanize the issues at stake in this year's election.

Since its first event held this summer, the organization has united a team comprised of more than 50 volunteers from all facets of the theater industry, working collaboratively in a collective vision for a better future for Broadway and America.

Broadway for Biden was founded by Halle Morse and co-founders Jeff Metzler and Dimitri Moise. The Broadway for Biden leadership team is comprised of Julie Boardman, Matt DiCarlo, Nolan Doran, Halle Morse, and Flora Stamatiades.

To learn more, get involved, or make a donation, visit BroadwayforBiden.com, and connect with us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok: @broadway4biden.