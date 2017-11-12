Broadway at the Cabaret: Melissa Errico, Frances Ruffelle & More This Week!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway at the Cabaret

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. After Broadway orchestras begin their overtures, ensemble members take their dance breaks, and performers belt out their eleven o'clock numbers, the party continues at various cabaret venues throughout New York City.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you our top five Broadway acts that can't be missed this week, November 12-18, 2017. Come hear the music play!

Frances Ruffelle Live(s) in New York

November 12 at The Green Room 42

How You Know Her: Les Miserables

Tony Award winner Frances Ruffelle is back in town with her stunning solo performance: "Frances Ruffelle Live(S) in New York!" an intimate evening of song that whispers seductive secrets, lays bare the naked truth and explodes with the one of a kind bottle rocket charisma that's kept "Frankie's" ardent fans coming back for more since she created the iconic role of "Eponine" in "Les Miserables" and turned "On My Own" into one of Broadway's most beloved standards.

Amanda Green's Amazing Colossal Sh*t Sheaux! (featuring Norm Lewis, Jenn Colella)

November 13 at Birdland



How You Know Her: Hands on a Hardbody, Bring It On, High Fidelity

Come celebrate with this award-winning performer and Broadway composer-lyricist along with her fantastic Broadway friends, as they sing an evening of her hilarious and moving songs, including a few from new and upcoming shows. Amanda's very special musical guests will include TonyAward nominees Norm Lewis (Sweeney Todd, Phantom) Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Howard McGillin (Phantom, Drood, Anything Goes) Jarrod Spector (Beautiful), Kelli Barrett (Dr. Zhivago) and more . Accompanying the singers will be Matt Gallagher & His Broadway Band.

Eva Noblezada- Girl No More

November 15 at the Green Room 42

How You Know Her: Miss Saigon

Through her favorite artists like Amy Winehouse and Frank Sinatra, Eva sings from her heart and reveals a side of her story you've never heard. Join her for an intimate evening of music, a good drink, and a wonderfully colorful set list.

Janine DiVita: Lit

November 15 at Feinstein's54 Below

How You Know Her: If/Then, Grease, Anything Goes and The Mystery of Edwin Drood

Janine DiVita is LIT! Recently back from the IF/THEN tour and newly married, this dynamic diva and self proclaimed #modernbroad is ready to serve you a cocktail of Broadway and Pop tunes. Settling into a new life chapter, Janine will inspire and ignite her audience while revisiting the shows that gave her purpose and shaped her into the powerhouse she is today. Set to new, modern arrangements by musical genius, Dylan Glatthorn and under the direction of Mitchell Walker , LIT is the tonic you need to ascend to Musical Theatre Heaven! #modernbroad #lit

Melissa Errico Sings Sondheim

November 17-18 & December 4 at Feinstein's/54 Below

Beloved Broadway actress Melissa Errico will lend her gorgeous voice to the music and lyrics of Stephen Sondheim, including songs from shows of his that she has starred in. With numbers from Gypsy, Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd, Anyone Can Whistle, Company, A Little Night Music, and more, the concert is one no Sondheim fan should miss.

How You Know Her: White Christmas, Dracula, Amour

