Broadway and New York City Nightlife Renaissance Man Trent Armand Kendall Passes Away at 51

It was reported this afternoon that Broadway and New York nightlife staple, Trent Armand Kendall, has passed away unexpectedly this week at the age of 51.

Trent Armand Kendall enjoyed a long and thriving career as writer/producer, actor, front man, international headliner, recording artist and radio host. HIs Broadway credits included The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Hair, Into the Woods, and the Actors Fund concert of Chess.

He is the composer of the original piece LOUIS-AND-ELLA ! which had its New York City Premiere last spring. Additionally, he was the award-winning writer and star of the acclaimed one man musical, Picture Incomplete, which was named Best Musical at the United Solo Festival.

His extensive theatre credits also included turns off-Broadway in Shinbone Alley, The Wizard of Oz, Bat Boy the Musical, for which he won the Outer Critic's Circle Award, The Scottsboro Boys (Los Angeles Premiere - Ovation Award), and the first national tour of Smokey Joe's Cafe.

He also made numerous appearances on television, film, and radio, including turns on "Iron Fist" (Netflix), "Nicki" (ABC Family), "Blue Bloods" (CBS), "Law & Order," "Law & Order SVU" (NBC), "Strangers With Candy" (Comedy Central), Pink Panther (MGM), VH1, Five Guys Named Moe (VCI), "Hey Mr. Producer!" (PBS), and "Trent Armand Kendall's Broadway Download "(CWRN - host, producer).

He was the celebrated front man of the 10-piece jazz, blues, soul orchestra, Brass ILLUSION. Recordings include multiple cast albums, Introducing Trent Kendall (Dress Circle), Picture Incomplete (LML) and Trent Armand Kendall + Brass ILLUSION (Onemoe Music).

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey

