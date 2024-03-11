Broadway Women's Fund Reveals 2024 Women to Watch on Broadway List

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



To spotlight women in leadership, the Broadway Women’s Fund has announced the fifth annual Women to Watch on Broadway, which highlights women in the industry who excel in their careers in regional theaters, Off-Broadway, as Broadway Associates, and in Broadway offices.

Check out the full list of honorees below and learn more about each of them here.

The mission of the Broadway Women's Fund is to champion gender equality on Broadway by partnering with industry leaders and investing in projects led by women and those identifying as women, aiming to achieve meaningful social impact and favorable returns.

Jamila Ponton Bragg was also recently named the new manager of the Broadway Women's Fund, as BroadwayWorld previously reported. Read the full story and learn more about Bragg here.