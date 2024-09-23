Broadway Veteran Adrian Bailey Passes Away at 67

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the death of Broadway veteran Adrian Bailey, who passed away at the age of 67.

Bailey starred in 15 Broadway shows over the course of his three-decade career. He made his Broadway debut in 1976's Your Arms Too Short to Box With God. He also appeared in the original productions of Hot Feet, La Cage aux Folles, Dreamgirls, The Wild Party, Smokey Joe's Cafe, The Who's Tommy, Jelly's Last Jam, Prince of Central Park, Legs Diamond, My One and Only, Sophisticated Ladies and Your Arms Too Short to Box with God.

In 2008, Bailey was seriously injured after an accidental fall through a trap door during a performance of The Little Mermaid, which would be his final Broadway show.