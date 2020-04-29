Broadway Teaches Kids Launches Virtual Summer Camp 2020

Broadway Teachers Kids (BTK)- The Children's Performing Arts Virtual Camp is co-founded by Mom and finance executive Suzanne Murphy and Tony nominated, world renowned producer/director/choreographer and master teacher Michèle Assaf.

Presented by Tezoro Productions, BTK will offer a virtual summer camp for students ages 5 to11 years old. The curriculum will consist of lessons, games, and exercises that will take children on a journey to artistically express themselves. The virtual summer camp will have an arts focus and all classes will be taught by talented professional artists who are out of work due to the COVID-19 emergency that has caused the closure of Broadway, theaters, dance companies, film studios, dance studios and more.

We are thrilled to include guest artist, award-winning principal dancer with the New York City Ballet, Tiler Peck, and others to be announced soon. The 'Camp' will be offered on a weekly basis between July 6 and August 28, 2020. The curriculum will include dance and movement classes such as Ballet, Jazz, Tap, Lyrical, Hip Hop, Latin Dance, Musical Theatre, Conditioning and Dance Parties. Voice and Acting classes will be offered as well. The schedule will also include fun theme days (Marvelous Monday, Wacky Wednesday, Freaky Friday) as well as arts and crafts. In the virtual world we are living in today, BTK's aim is to create as close to the experience of a normal summer camp as possible. At the same time, BTK's mission is to support artists during these unprecedented and challenging times. For this reason, the tuition will go to pay for faculty and staff while any overage will be donated to a charity TBD that supports these artists.

WHAT: Broadway Teaches Kids is a virtual summer camp with an arts focus, for students 5-11 years old, taught by talented professional artists who are also wonderful educators. The tuition will go to support the faculty and any overage to a charity TBD that supports these artists.

WHEN: Monday, July 6 - Friday, August 28.

WHERE: Online

TUITION COST: $450 per week. Early bird and multiple child discounts offered.

More information is available at www.broadwayteacheskids.com





