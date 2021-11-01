Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2021- Where to Watch tick, tick... BOOM! & More New Releases!

As the holiday season approaches, November is packed with new releases that will keep theatre fans entertained all month long!

From new releases to the return of some classics, this month features the premiere of highly-anticipated new projects, including back-to-back Lin Manuel Miranda releases with his tick, tick...BOOM! film on Netflix and the Encanto soundtrack, to several new albums released by Broadway favorites, and new additions to Seth Rudetsky's online concert series.

Look below to see what movies, television, music, and concerts you should tune into this November!

Movies & TV

Mrs. Doubtfire (Amazon Prime, Now Streaming)

Robin Williams stars in the classic 1993 film that inspired the new Broadway musical, set to officially open next month!

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (Hulu, Now Streaming)

The film adaption of Stephen Sondheim's classic musical is now streaming on Hulu, featuring performances by Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter.

tick, tick...BOOM! (Netflix, November 12)

On the BRINK of turning 30, a promising theater composer navigates love, friendship and the pressure to create something great before time runs out. Directed by Lin Manuel Miranda, the new musical adaption of Jonathan Larson's musical stars Andrew Garfield, Vanessa Hudgens, Robin DeJesus, Joshua Henry, and more.

Olaf Presents (Disney Plus, November 12)

Josh Gad returns as his beloved Frozen character, Olaf, for a series of short reenactments of classic Disney musicals, including the Lion King, the Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Moana.

Entrelazados (Disney Plus, November 12)

Former "Evita" star Elena Roger stars as the mother of aspiring actress Allegra, as she finds a mysterious bracelet that takes her back to 1994, where her mother and grandmother perform as part of the Eleven O' Clock music hall company.

The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max, November 18)

Former Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp stars in the new Mindy Kaling HBO Max comedy series about four college roommates as they arrive at New England's prestigious Essex College. A bundle of contradictions and hormones, these girls are equal parts lovable and infuriating as they live out their new, free lives on campus.

Nine (Amazon Prime, November 18)

Based on the 1982 Broadway musical of the same name by Arthur Kopit and Maury Yeston, Nine stars Daniel Day-Lewis, Judi Dench Fergie, Kate Hudson, Penelope Cruz, and Nicole Kidman.

Hawkeye (Disney+, November 29)

Starring Jeremy Renner and Hailey Steinfeld, this new Disney Plus series gives viewers a look into the partnership of Marvel heroes Clint Barton and Kate Bishop. The new series also features a hilarious look at Disney's fictional Steve Rogers: The Musical on Broadway.

The Phantom of the Opera (HBO Max, November 30)

The 2004 film adaption of Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical is coming to HBO Max. The film features performances by Gerard Butler and Emmy Rossum.

Music

A Very Magnetic Christmas (Morgan James, November 5)

The ten tracks on this new holiday release combine James' soulful take on classics like "O Holy Night," and "White Christmas;" re-imagined favorites like Clarence Carter's spicy "Back Door Santa," and Otis Redding/Lou Rawls' "Merry Christmas Baby"

Peaks EP (Laura Dreyfuss, November 5)

The former Dear Evan Hansen star will present her most unfiltered vision yet through engaging electronic-inflected indie pop anthems rooted in candid lyricism and uplifted by dynamic vocals in this debut solo EP.

Let the Music Play (Karen Mason, November 12)

Mason will present this new collection of theater music, pop classics and new compositions. Tracks will include "Don't Rain On My Parade", "For Good", "In My Life", and "Steppin' Out With My Baby".

Into the Unknown (Samantha Barks, November 12)

Samantha Barks' (Pretty Woman: The Musical, Frozen West End cast, Les Misérables film) new album of show tunes will feature track such as "Into the Unknown," "Never Enough," "Only Us" (with Ramin Karimloo), and "I'd Rather Be Me". Listen to Bark's rendition of "Heart of Stone" from SIX below!

Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack (Lin Manuel Miranda, November 19)

The new soundtrack will feature eight original songs by Lin Manuel Miranda and a full original score by Germaine Franco. Vocalists on the soundtrack will include Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo, and Sebastián Yatra. The film is set to be released in theaters on November 24. Listen to a track from the soundtrack below!

Back to the Future (Original West End Cast Recording, November 26)

Sony Music and Colin Ingram team up to release the cast recording of "Back to the Future", featuring new music by multi-Grammy winners Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard alongside classic hits from the movie.

Concerts

The Songs of Drew Gasparini (November 1)

Drew Gasparini, composer of The Karate Kid, It's Kind of a Funny Story, and Skittles Commercial: the Broadway Musical, returns to his beloved Feinstein's/54 Below for an intimate evening of music, reflection and friendship. It'll just be Drew and a band commemorating this moment of re-connection.

Krysta Rodriguez & Seth Rudetsky (November 7)

Krysta Rodriguez was seen on Broadway in The Addams Family, Spring Awakening, In the Heights, First Date, and more.

Kathryn Gallagher & Seth Rudetsky (November 14)

Tony Award-nominee Kathryn Gallagher will join Seth Rudetsky for a new livestream concert. Gallagher currently stars in Jagged Little Pill on Broadway.

Broadway's Greatest Hits (November 20)

Hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them!

Andrea Burns & Seth Rudetsky (November 21)

After being seen on Broadway in On Your Feet and In the Heights, Burns received rave reviews for her "incandescent performance" of Hollywood comedienne Judy Holliday, in the acclaimed Off-Broadway play, Smart Blonde. She now joins Seth Rudetsky for another addition of his online concert livestreams. Watch a clip from Burns' In the Heights co-star Mandy Gonzalez's concert with Rudetsky below!

Seussical Reunion Concert (November 22)

Members of the original Broadway cast will be reuniting for one night only so you may experience this beloved musical from the legendary team of Ahrens and Flaherty about courage, acceptance, friendship and love.

Leslie Kritzer & Seth Rudetsky (November 28)

Recently seen on Broadway in Beetlejuice, Kritzer joins Rudetksy for the final livestream concert of the month. She was also seen on Broadway in Legally Blonde, Something Rotten, and Catered Affair.