Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Streaming Guide
Click Here for More on Broadway Streaming Guide
Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2023 - Where to Watch Pamela Anderson's Documentary & More

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2023 - Where to Watch Pamela Anderson's Documentary & More

Here's what you should tune into this month!

Jan. 01, 2023  

Although it may be a new year, a few classics are returning to streaming services, giving Broadway fans the perfect throwback binge list, plus some exciting new cast recordings that will start your new year off right!

Look below to see what movies, television, music, and concerts you should tune into this January!

Theatre TV & Film

Grease (Now Streaming, Paramount Plus)
Before the Rise of the Pink Ladies prequel series comes to the platform, Paramount Plus is now streaming the original movie musical starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, featuring classics like "Summer Nights," Hopelessly Devoted to You," and more.

Fiddler On the Roof (January 15, Paramount Plus)
The film adaptatino of the iconic musical starring Topol, Norma Crane, Leonard Frey, Molly Picon, Paul Mann, Rosalind Harris, and more. The film features classic songs like "Tradition," "If I Were A Rich Man," "Matchmaker," and more.

Truth Be Told (Season 3) (January 20, Apple TV+)
Ron Cephas Jones, Merle Dandridge, Tracie Thoms, and more join Octavia Spencer for the third season of of Apple's gripping anthology series. This season, Poppy (Spencer), frustrated by the lack of media attention for several young missing Black girls, teams with an unorthodox principal (Union) to keep the victims' names in the public eye.

Pamela, a love story (January 31, Netflix)
An intimate and humanizing portrait of one of the world's most famous blonde bombshells, Pamela, a love story follows the trajectory of Pamela Anderson's life and career. The documentary features a look inside Anderson's time in Chicago on Broadway as Roxie Hart, featuring rehearsal and performance footage.

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2023 - Where to Watch Pamela Anderson's Documentary & More
Pamela Anderson rehearsing Chicago in the new documentary

Theatre Music

Between the Lines (January 13)
Between the Lines is an empowering and enchanting new musical for anyone who has ever sought to find their place in the world. The Off-Broadway cast recording will feature Arielle Jacobs, Jake David Smith, Vicki Lewis, Hillary Fisher, Will Burton, Jerusha Cavazos, John Rapson, Wren Rivera, Sean Stack, and Julia Murney. Pre-order here.

Renee Fleming: Her Greatest Moments at the MET (January 13)
First-ever, specially remastered collection. Duets with Cecilia Bartoli, Susan Graham, Dmitri Hvorostovsky, Samuel Ramey, Bryn Terfel and more. Featuring 32 tracks. Pre-order here.

Cabaret (January 20)
Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley star in the West End cast recording of the iconic musical. The recording also features Omari Douglas, Liza Sadovy, Elliot Levey, Stewart Clarke, and Anna-Jane Casey. Pre-order here.

Cryer & Ford: Hidden Treasures 1967-2020 (January 27)
Tribute to the writing team of Gretchen Cryer and Nancy Ford. One or several cuts from many of their musicals, plus the complete scores of Shelter, the sequel Still Getting My Act Together and Eleanor. Pre-order the album here.



Related Stories
Broadway Lovers Guide to HBO Max Photo
Broadway Lover's Guide to HBO Max
HBO Max offers a collection of content curated from across WarnerMedia's catalog and a roster of new Max Originals. Among those include an impressive lineup of muscials, plays, and films that theater lovers will enjoy. From Dear Evan Hansen to West Side Story to Cats, check out what Broadway lovers can stream on HBO Max now!
SPRITED Scrooge Supremely Surprises Photo
SPRITED Scrooge Supremely Surprises
In all, while SPIRITED has a lot about it that feels familiar, mostly owing to its nods to its heritage; it is just twisted enough to be a new twist on the old fable.
Broadway Streaming Guide: December 2022 - What to Watch! Photo
Broadway Streaming Guide: December 2022 - What to Watch!
2022 is going out with a bang with new movies, series, and concerts to keep Broadway fans entertained all month long! From the new film adaptation of Matilda the Musical to Idina Menzel's new documentary on Disney+, December's streaming guide has something for everyone!
Broadway Watch Guide: Holidays 2022 - What to Watch This Holiday Season! Photo
Broadway Watch Guide: Holidays 2022 - What to Watch This Holiday Season!
Broadway fans will have much to be joyful about as dozens of Broadway stars appear in holiday programs throughout the season. From ABC's Beauty & the Beast special to holiday films starring Jeremy Jordan, Derek Klena, Amanda Kloots, Dolly Parton, the Rockettes, Kyle Dean Massey, and more, check out what you should tune into this holiday season!

From This Author - Michael Major


Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2023 - Where to Watch Pamela Anderson's Documentary & MoreBroadway Streaming Guide: January 2023 - Where to Watch Pamela Anderson's Documentary & More
January 1, 2023

Although it may be a new year, a few classics are returning to streaming services, giving Broadway fans the perfect throwback binge list, plus some exciting new cast recordings that will start your new year off right!
Broadway Lover's Guide to HBO MaxBroadway Lover's Guide to HBO Max
December 31, 2022

HBO Max offers a collection of content curated from across WarnerMedia's catalog and a roster of new Max Originals. Among those include an impressive lineup of muscials, plays, and films that theater lovers will enjoy. From Dear Evan Hansen to West Side Story to Cats, check out what Broadway lovers can stream on HBO Max now!
What to Watch on New Year's Eve 2023 - Billy Porter, Ben Platt & More!What to Watch on New Year's Eve 2023 - Billy Porter, Ben Platt & More!
December 31, 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, Broadway fans will be able to ring in the New Year with some of their favorite faces! Countdown to midnight with names like Billy Porter, Ben Platt, Dolly Parton, Renée Fleming, Chris Jackson, Matt Doyle, Joaquina Kalukango, Mandy Gonzales, Jenifer Lewis, Jean Smart, Halle Bailey, and more!
Ava Max Shares 'Get Outta My Heart' Preview From New 'Diamonds & Dancefloors' AlbumAva Max Shares 'Get Outta My Heart' Preview From New 'Diamonds & Dancefloors' Album
December 30, 2022

Leading up to the release of her new album, Ava Max is taking to TikTok to share new previews of upcoming songs. She has now released a new snippet of 'Get Outta My Heart.' The album features production by Henry Walter (Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5), Mathew James Burns (Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande), Sean Douglas (Lizzo), and more.
Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Release 'Let's Get Drunk'Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Release 'Let's Get Drunk'
December 30, 2022

'Let’s Get Drunk' was written just the way you would think it would be, late at night, while having a few beers at the end of a recording session. Brandon Britton, Alan Beeler and Rick Monroe began discussing the fact that there are no songs just called “Let’s Get Drunk”.
share