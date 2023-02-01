Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Broadway Streaming Guide
Broadway Streaming Guide: February 2023 - How to Hear the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Recording & More

Here's what you should tune into this month!

Feb. 01, 2023  

This February, Broadway fans will be treated with several albums, movies, and television shows to binge. Check out what's coming to streaming this month, including new classic movie musicals like The Music Man, to new Broadway cast recordings from Kimberly Akimbo and KPOP!

Look below to see what movies, television, and music you should tune into this February!

Theatre TV & Film

La La Land (Now Streaming, Netflix)
Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds star in the Oscar-winning movie musical following a jazz pianist falling in love with an aspiring actress in Hollywood. Also featuring John Legend, the film features original music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Watch the film here.

The Music Man (Now Streaming, HBO Max)
The 1962 film adaptation of Meredith Wilson's classic musical, featuring Robert Preston, Shirley Jones, Ron Howard, Susan Luckey, and more. Watch the classic movie musical here.

Mean Girls (Now Streaming, Paramount Plus)
Before the new movie musical comes to the platform, watch the film that inspired the 2018 Broadway musical, starring Lindsey Lohan, Amy Poehler, Ana Gasteyer, and more. Watch the comedy movie here.

Some Like It Hot (Now Streaming, Paramount Plus)
The film that inspired the new Broadway musical starring Marilyn Monroe, Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon, George Raft, Joe E. Brown, Pat O'Brien, and more comes to streaming! Watch here.

A Raisin in the Sun (Now Streaming, Peacock)
Both the 1961 and 2008 film adaptations of Raisin in the Sun debut on Peacock. The initial 1961 film features Sidney Poitier, Ruby Dee, Claudia McNeil, Diana Sands, and more. The following 2008 adaptation features Sean Combs, Audra McDonald, Phylicia Rashad, and Sanaa Lathan reprising their roles from the 2004 Broadway revival. Watch the 2008 film here and watch the 1961 film here.

Dear Edward (February 3, Apple TV+)
Upcoming New York, New York and original SIX Queen Anna Uzele stars in Apple's gripping new drama series, also featuring Brian D'Arcy James, Connie Britton, Taylor Schilling, and more. Watch BroadwayWorld's interview with Uzele here.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (February 4, Netflix)
Featuring singer Shawn Mendes singing original music by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the film also stars Constance Wu, Javier Bardem, Winslow Fegley, Brett Gelman, and more.

Theatre Music

Jim Snidero: Far Far Away (February 3)
Featuring Jim Snidero (saxophone), Kurt Rosenwinkel (guitar), Orrin Evans (piano), Peter Washington (bass), and Joe Farnsworth (drums). The instrumental album features "Far Far Away," "Infinity," "It Might as Well Be Spring," "Nowhere to Hide," "Obsession," "Pat," "Search for Peace," "Little Falls." Pre-order here.

Baby: New Off-Broadway Cast Recording (February 14)
The cast features Christina Sajous as Pam, Gabrielle McClinton as Nicki, Julia Murney as Arlene, Robert H. Fowler as Alan, Elizabeth Flemming as Lizzie, and Johnny Link as Danny. The ensemble includes Jorge Donoso, Marisa Kirby, Jewell Noel, and Ethan Paulini. Pre-order here.

Kimberly Akimbo Original Broadway Cast Recording (February 14)
The original Broadway cast recording of the score by Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire. The cast features Victoria Clark, Steven Boyer, Justin Cooley, Alli Mauzey, Bonnie Milligan, Olivia Elease Hardy, Fernell Hogan, Michael Iskander, and Nina White. Pre-order here.

KPOP Original Broadway Cast Recording (February 24)
The music, lyrics, and arrangements by Helen Park, with music and lyrics by Max Vernon. The album features K-pop group f(x) - Luna, Julia Abueva, BoHyung (from K-pop group SPICA and half of the duo KEEMBO), Major Curda, Jinwoo Jung, Jiho Kang, Amy Keum, James Kho, Marina Kondo, Eddy Lee, Joshua Lee, Jully Lee, Lina Rose Lee, and more. Pre-order here.


